The Daily Sweat: With co-favorites both out, SEC teams take over College World Series

The SEC is taking over the college baseball world. Just like football.

The SEC has won three of the last four College World Series titles and has a pretty good chance to win another. With Texas and Stanford — the two favorites coming into the tournament in Omaha — already eliminated, the rest of the field has a heavy SEC flavor.

Oklahoma and Ole Miss are the two teams to survive the first few days of the double-elimination tournament without a loss. Oklahoma isn't in the SEC yet, but that's coming soon. The other four teams still alive are Notre Dame, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Auburn. The Irish must feel lonely at this SEC invitational.

The games in Omaha continue on Tuesday. Arkansas faces Auburn, and Notre Dame takes on Texas A&M. Notre Dame is a -145 favorite at BetMGM.

Notre Dame still has a shot to ruin the party. In the super regional the Irish knocked off Tennessee, the clear No. 1 team in the nation this season. They can compete against the SEC's best. Notre Dame also has a loss, so they can't afford another.

Ole Miss has emerged as the new favorite to win it all. Since losing their opener at the SEC tournament, the Rebels are 7-0 through the regionals and the first two games of the College World Series. They beat Auburn 5-1 and Arkansas 13-5. They'll face the winner of Arkansas-Auburn for a rematch. With one more win they're going to the championship series, which would be a first for the school.

Once again, the College World Series is being ruled by the SEC. That's probably just a warmup for fall.

Mississippi's Tim Elko (25) runs the bases after hitting a home run against Arkansas at the College World Series on Monday. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Here's a first look at the sports betting slate for Tuesday:

MLB has a normal Tuesday

There are 15 games in Major League Baseball, all of them tonight. The highlight will be the New York Yankees at the Tampa Bay Rays, as the Yankees' incredible season keeps going.

Another key series in MLB is the Milwaukee Brewers hosting the St. Louis Cardinals. The teams came into the series tied atop the NL Central, and the Brewers won the opener on Monday 2-0 behind reigning Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes. The Cardinals are -145 road favorites with Jack Flaherty on the mound for his second start this season.

What else is there to bet on?

There are a couple of Champions League soccer matches, and four WNBA games including the reigning champion Chicago Sky at the 13-2 Las Vegas Aces. The Aces are 7.5-point favorites.

Other than baseball, however, there's no going to be a whole lot to bet on. Start studying America's pastime if you want some action this summer.

What's the best bet?

I'll go with the Brewers. They've won four in a row and I'm not sure Flaherty is all the way back after dealing with an injured shoulder. They are a fine home underdog to back.