The Daily Sweat: Wisconsin, Purdue fight for Big Ten title as March begins

We’ve reached the marvelous month of March and the men's college basketball season is about to really come into focus.

It’s been a fun year and it feels like the national championship picture is wide open with the NCAA tournament only a few weeks away. But before the tournament talk begins, there are conference title races across the country coming down to the wire.

That includes the Big Ten, where there is a pivotal game on Tuesday night with No. 10 Wisconsin hosting No. 8 Purdue. Thanks to the results on Saturday — Wisconsin’s road win over Rutgers and Purdue’s road loss to Michigan State — Wisconsin can win the conference outright with a win on Tuesday night.

The Badgers, though, are 3.5-point underdogs to the Boilermakers at BetMGM. The total is listed at 144.5. It marks the first time all season that Wisconsin is an underdog at home. The Badgers have been underdogs eight times this season and are 6-2 ATS in those contests.

On the other side, Purdue is just 2-5-1 ATS as a road favorite this season. Purdue, along with Illinois, is one game behind Wisconsin in the standings and obviously needs this win to keep their Big Ten title hopes alive.

The two teams played earlier this season in West Lafayette and Wisconsin emerged with a 74-69 victory behind a performance of 37 points and 14 rebounds from Johnny Davis.

Can Davis turn in a similar effort with the Big Ten crown on the line? The Badgers won a share of the Big Ten in 2020 but last won the conference outright in 2015. That was the year Wisconsin lost to Duke in the national championship game.

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) reacts with forward Steven Crowl during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Any other good college basketball games?

There’s a big one on tap in the Pac-12 late Tuesday night with No. 16 USC hosting No. 2 Arizona.

Arizona is coming off a loss to Colorado but still has the chance to clinch the Pac-12 regular season title with a win over the Trojans. Arizona is favored by 4.5 points at BetMGM. Though they lost at Colorado on Saturday, the Wildcats are 7-2-1 ATS as road favorites this season. USC, which has won eight of its last nine, is 5-0 ATS as an underdog.

Story continues

There’s also an intriguing matchup in the Big East that lost some of its luster. No. 11 Villanova hosts No. 9 Providence and is favored by 10.5 points. Last week, it looked like the conference title would be on the line in this one, but Providence wrapped up its first-ever Big East regular season title by beating Creighton over the weekend.

Elsewhere, there are plenty of bubble teams in action. In particular, TCU and Michigan both have the chance for resume boosts — TCU especially. The Horned Frogs host No. 6 Kansas and are 5.5-point underdogs. Michigan hosts rival Michigan State and is favored by 4.5 points.

Other bubble teams that need wins include Florida, Oklahoma and Virginia Tech. Florida is a pick ‘em at Vanderbilt, Oklahoma is a 5.5-point favorite vs. West Virginia and Virginia Tech is favored by 10.5 at home against Louisville.

Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Conference tournaments underway

Conference tournament play began Monday night in the Northeast Conference. And three more leagues begin their tournaments on Tuesday: the Atlantic Sun, Horizon League and Patriot League.

Liberty (+130) is the Atlantic Sun favorite at BetMGM while Cleveland State (+210) and Colgate (-190) are the betting favorites in the Horizon and Patriot, respectively.

We’ve got previews for each of those conference tournaments here: NEC, ASUN, Horizon and Patriot.

What about the NBA?

There are six NBA games on the schedule for Tuesday night, including a hot Boston Celtics team that has won 13 of 16 dating back to late January.

Coming out of the All-Star break, Boston won two of three on the road but returns home to face the Atlanta Hawks, who have won three of four. In this matchup, the Celtics are 7.5-point favorites at BetMGM.

Elsewhere, the Toronto Raptors are 8.5-point home favorites against the Brooklyn Nets, who will be without Kyrie Irving. The Golden State Warriors are 1.5-point road favorites versus the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks are favored by 5.5 points on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Mavs overcame a 21-point deficit to beat the Warriors on Sunday night.

What’s the best bet?

Wisconsin’s getting 3.5 points at home with the Big Ten on the line? I’ll take the points, and that’s not only as a hedge against my Purdue conference title ticket. Purdue is the more talented team but has not been connected on defense for much of the year. Wisconsin always finds ways to exploit teams that struggle on defense.

The other side I like is South Carolina as a 6.5-point home favorite over Missouri. Mizzou feels like a team that has checked out on the season and South Carolina has been very tough at home this year. The Gamecocks are 5-2 ATS as a home favorite this season.