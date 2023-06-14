The Daily Sweat: Will the Mets' June misery continue vs. the Yankees?

We’ve officially reached the dog days of summer if you’re a regular sports bettor.

The NBA and NHL postseasons have come and gone and football season is still a few months away. That means a lot of focus will turn to the daily grind of Major League Baseball.

And for one MLB team, the last few weeks have certainly been a grind.

The New York Mets are in the midst of a miserable stretch. They’ve lost nine of their last 10 games following an ugly 7-6 loss to the cross-town rival New York Yankees on Tuesday night at Citi Field.

The game started out with some promise. By the end of the third inning, the Mets had built a 5-1 lead and had ace Max Scherzer on the mound. But that lead quickly disintegrated as the Yankees tagged Scherzer for five runs in the top of the fourth to take a 6-5 lead.

The Mets tied things up at 6-6 in the fifth but gave a run right back to the Yankees in the top of the sixth after centerfielder Brandon Nimmo failed to haul in a catchable ball off the bat of Anthony Volpe. The miscue sent Billy McKinney to third and McKinney scored on a Josh Donaldson sacrifice fly the very next batter.

It proved to be the winning run as the Yankees’ bullpen shut the door with 4 1/3 shutout innings, including navigating out of a bases-loaded, one-out situation in the bottom of the eighth. There was also an ejection for Mets reliever Drew Smith for allegedly having a sticky substance on his hand.

It was an ugly night all around for the Mets.

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) reacts as he leaves during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

With the loss, the Mets fell to 31-36 on the year, good for fourth place in the National League East. It’s just a two-game set with the Yankees, so the Mets will get one more shot at the Bronx Bombers on Wednesday night.

It’ll be veteran Justin Verlander on the mound for the Mets opposite Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. Cole is 7-1 with a 2.84 earned-run average on the year compared to Verlander’s 2-3 record and 4.85 ERA. Verlander was tagged for seven hits and four earned runs in just three innings in his last outing. He’ll need a much better effort to get the Mets back in the win column.

Even with Cole on the hill and the Mets scuffling, the Yankees are just slight favorites at BetMGM at -115. The Mets are -105 with the total listed at 7.5 runs.

What else is going on in baseball?

The Oakland Athletics are on fire.

The A’s lost 50 of their first 62 games this season but have all of a sudden found some success with an out-of-nowhere seven-game winning streak. The A’s won two of three in Pittsburgh and then swept the Milwaukee Brewers before returning home to face the Tampa Bay Rays, the team with the best record in baseball.

On Monday, the A’s won 4-3. On Tuesday, the A’s — with a spirited crowd on hand to protest the club’s impending move to Las Vegas — came back to win 2-1.

Despite their recent winning ways, the A’s are big underdogs again on Wednesday. The Rays are -275 and the A’s are +230 at BetMGM.

Other intriguing matchups on the schedule for Wednesday include the Baltimore Orioles (-105) hosting the Toronto Blue Jays (-115), the Texas Rangers (-140) hosting the Los Angeles Angels (+115) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (-135) hosting the Philadelphia Phillies (+110).

Lookahead 2024 Stanley Cup odds

The Vegas Golden Knights won their first Stanley Cup on Tuesday night by taking care of the Florida Panthers in five games.

We’re only hours into the NHL offseason, but BetMGM already has odds for next season’s Cup winner.

