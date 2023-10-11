The Daily Sweat: Will the Dodgers really be swept by the Diamondbacks?

The Los Angeles Dodgers won 100 games this season. They finished 16 games ahead of the second-place team in the NL West, which was the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Complain all you want about how the Dodgers had about a week layoff before playing the Diamondbacks in a short NLDS series, but it's also true that the Dodgers have not performed when it has mattered most. They're down 2-0 to the Diamondbacks and both games were practically over in the first inning.

On Wednesday night, the Dodgers could go from a 100-win regular-season team to a zero-win playoff team that is heading to the offseason. For Game 3 in Arizona they're -150 favorites at BetMGM, though nothing we've seen in the NLDS indicates they should be that big of a road favorite.

The Dodgers' starting pitching has been a problem, and maybe that should have been apparent before the postseason began. A team that once had the deepest rotation in baseball will turn to 36-year-old Lance Lynn, who had a 5.73 ERA this season, to keep its season alive on Wednesday.

It's not out of the question that the Dodgers could win three in a row and advance, though the odds of that at BetMGM are +450. It's a long climb back. Before worrying about advancing, the Dodgers have to figure out how to beat the Diamondbacks once.

Mookie Betts and the Dodgers are on the brink of elimination. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Here's the first look at the sports betting slate for Wednesday:

Braves-Phillies follow up a classic

Game 2 of the other NLDS series was incredible, with a great Braves comeback as they were on the verge of a 2-0 hole, capped by a fantastic catch and double play by Michael Harris II in the ninth inning.

The Braves don't have long to celebrate it. They are underdogs in Game 3 at Philadelphia, which should be loud as usual. Philadelphia, with Aaron Nola on the mound, is a -125 favorite.

The Braves were the best team in baseball with 104 wins, but they'll need to figure out a way to take one game in Philly to get the series back to Atlanta. That starts with figuring out why the offense has mostly disappeared. Maybe they shook that slump in the late innings of their comeback on Monday.

Astros try to finish Twins

The Houston Astros got a big win Tuesday in the ALDS, taking a 2-1 series lead over the Minnesota Twins. The Astros can advance to face the Texas Rangers in the ALCS with a win Wednesday. The Twins are -125 to keep their season alive.

A couple of college football games

There are two Wednesday night football games. UTEP plays at Florida International, which is a 2.5-point favorite. And New Mexico State is a 3.5-point favorite as it hosts Sam Houston.

NHL is back

The NHL started its season with a tripleheader on Tuesday, and it has six more games Wednesday. The highlight, as it was Tuesday, is probably hyped rookie Connor Bedard. The No. 1 pick in the draft had a point as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Pittsburgh Penguins on opening night. Chicago plays back-to-back games as it faces the Boston Bruins. Boston was the NHL's best team last season but lost in the first round of the playoffs. On Wednesday they're -300 favorites against the Blackhawks.

What's the best bet?

There's a lot to choose from on a busy Wednesday, but I'm going to go with the Astros. Houston seems very comfortable in the playoffs, they were better than Minnesota this season (though not by that much) and they're underdogs in a close-out game. Houston being +105 leads me to take the Astros as the best bet.