The Daily Sweat: What you need to know to bet the first full NCAA tournament day

Welcome to one of the best sports days of the year.

Yeah, the 2022 men’s NCAA tournament officially started on Tuesday when Texas Southern beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the first play-in game. But for many of us, the tournament officially gets underway on Thursday with the 16 first-round games.

This is our first opening Thursday since 2019. As you know, there was no tournament in 2020 and the tournament opened on a Friday in 2021 as the play-in games were contested on a Thursday.

Betting the tournament isn't always straightforward as your brackets every year can attest. There will be upsets. Last year had a record number of them. There will be significant underdogs that cover the spread; top-three seeds are a game under .500 against the spread in the first round since 2005. And the lines we're betting align heavily with Ken Pomeroy's college basketball rankings. There's just one game on Thursday where the team lower in the KenPom.com rankings is favored.

With so many games on tap, we want to give you a brief look at all of them. Here are the lines as of Thursday morning for all of the games and each team's record against the spread and their ranking at KenPom. As always, all of the odds are from BetMGM and if you're reading this on Thursday morning before Colorado State and Michigan have tipped off, there's still time to enter Yahoo Sports' Fantasy Tourney Pick'Em.

Let's get to it.

No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 13 Michigan (12:15 p.m. ET, CBS)

Michigan -1.5, O/U 136.5

Michigan: 13-18 ATS, KenPom No. 32

Colorado State: 14-15 ATS, KenPom No. 34

No. 4 Providence vs. No. 13 South Dakota State (12:40 p.m. ET, TruTV)

Providence -2.5, O/U 148.5

Providence: 17-13 ATS, KenPom No. 49

South Dakota State: 18-14-1 ATS, KenPom No. 69

No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis (1:45 p.m. ET, TNT)

Memphis -2.5, O/U 133.5

Boise State: 18-15 ATS, KenPom No. 29

Memphis: 15-15-1 ATS, KenPom No. 28

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State (2 p.m. ET, TBS)

Baylor -20.5, O/U 137.5

Baylor: 16-15-1 ATS, KenPom No. 5

Norfolk State: 17-9-1 ATS, KenPom No. 168

Defending NCAA tournament champions Baylor get their 2022 NCAA tournament started on Thursday. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood (2:45 p.m. ET, CBS)

Tennessee -17.5, O/U 132.5

Tennessee: 20-13 ATS, KenPom No. 7

Longwood: 19-9 ATS, KenPom No. 139

No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond (3:10 p.m. ET, TruTV)

Iowa -10.5, O/U 150.5

Iowa: 22-13 ATS, KenPom No. 13

Richmond: 16-18-1 ATS, KenPom No. 82

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State (4:15 p.m. ET, TNT)

Gonzaga -22.5, O/U 149.5

Gonzaga: 15-12-2 ATS, KenPom No. 1

Georgia State: 12-13-1 ATS, KenPom No. 151

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Marquette (4:30 p.m. ET, TBS)

North Carolina -3.5, O/U 152.5

North Carolina: 16-16-1 ATS, KenPom No. 30

Marquette: 16-14-1 ATS, KenPom No. 47

No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State (6:50 p.m. ET, TNT)

UConn -6.5, O/U 131.5

UConn: 13-18-1 ATS, KenPom No. 18

NMSU: 17-12 ATS, KenPom No. 83

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 St. Peter’s (7:10 p.m. ET, CBS)

Kentucky -17.5, O/U 131.5

Kentucky: 14-18-1 ATS, KenPom No. 3

St. Peter’s: 20-9 ATS, KenPom No. 118

No. 5 St. Mary’s vs. No. 12 Indiana (7:20 p.m. ET, TBS)

St. Mary’s -2.5, O/U 126.5

St. Mary’s: 18-11-2 ATS, KenPom No. 16

Indiana: 20-14 ATS, KenPom No. 35

No. 8 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Creighton (7:27 p.m. ET, TruTV)

San Diego State -2.5, O/U 119.5

SDSU: 17-14 ATS, KenPom No. 23

Creighton: 17-14-2 ATS, KenPom No. 54

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont (9:20 p.m. ET, TNT)

Arkansas -5.5, O/U 139.5

Arkansas: 20-13 ATS, KenPom No. 20

Vermont: 19-13 ATS, KenPom No. 58

No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco (9:40 p.m. ET, CBS)

Murray State -2.5, O/U 136.5

Murray State: 16-12-1 ATS, KenPom No. 27

San Francisco: 13-18-1 ATS, KenPom No. 21

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Akron (9:50 p.m. ET, TBS)

UCLA -13.5, O/U 128.5

UCLA: 17-14-1 ATS, KenPom No. 8

Akron: 18-14 ATS, KenPom No. 135

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern (9:57 p.m. ET, TruTV)