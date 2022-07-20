The Daily Sweat: Welcome to the worst day of the year for sports bettors

Well ... what do we do now?

This is the worst day of the year for sports bettors, and it happens every year. Baseball's all-star break is rough. But at least we get Home Run Derby on Monday and then the All-Star Game on Tuesday (that Giancarlo Stanton/Byron Buxton for MVP call went pretty well, eh?).

On Wednesday? It's pretty darn thin, except for a WNBA game that starts at noon Eastern time.

You can search BetMGM and there are some things to bet on. Among the offerings on Wednesday morning for in-game betting: tennis, soccer, table tennis, international basketball, badminton (seriously), cycling, handball and snooker. I honestly couldn't tell you what snooker is. And while you might have a great angle on the Tour de France, I don't. If you're betting today, it's probably on something halfway around the world, with participants you've never heard of, and you are just guessing. But hey, you can live stream some of those sports you've never watched before right on the BetMGM site.

It's pretty much the anti-holiday for sports betting. It's the rare day in which the sporting world, in terms of our familiar, mainstream sports, is almost entirely on hiatus. So here are some things you can do:

• Read a book.

• Reintroduce yourself to the sun, and fresh air.

• Exercise.

• Do some yardwork.

• Talk to your kids.

• Figure out what TikTok is when they don't respond.

• Film a TikTok to get your kids' attention.

You know what? None of that is really going to solve the itch for those of us who enjoy betting on sports most days. Fine, every day. So here's another list of things to do:

• Bet on some NFL futures (Ravens division, Chargers division, Lamar Jackson MVP, Christian McCaffrey comeback player of the year to name a few).

• Read up on the upcoming college football season, and maybe make some Week 1 bets.

• Plug something fun you're doing at work.

• Hey look, some really cool team-by-team NFL previews with links to all the teams at the bottom!

• Prep for the second half of the MLB season.

• Remind yourself of some important sports betting tenets like bankroll management, and remember this is a fun thing.

• Start looking at Thursday's MLB schedule. We'll be back betting soon enough.

Wednesday is the rare slow day in the sporting world. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Here's a first look at the ... yeah, there really is not that much.

Wait, you said there's a WNBA game?

Yep. The Chicago Sky play an afternoon game, as part of the league's "Camp Days" promotion to bring kids out to watch. The Sky are a 2.5-point favorite over the Seattle Storm. It's even on NBA TV.

It's a good game too. The Sky are the defending WNBA champs and off to a 19-6 start. Seattle is 17-8. The Sky are 9-1 in their last 10 games. They will be without all-star point guard Courtney Vandersloot, but they've been able to replace her while she's out with a concussion.

So there. It's not totally dry in the sports betting world today.

What's the best bet?

I guess it has to be the Storm as a road underdog against a Sky team without Courtney Vandersloot, doesn't it? We'll get through today together, I promise.