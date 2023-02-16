The Daily Sweat: Tiger Woods is back, with plenty of betting options

At Tiger Woods' peak, betting on golf was a little strange. Woods' odds were always ridiculously short for any golf tournament. But he'd usually end up winning.

This is obviously a different phase of Woods' career. He's 47 years old. A car accident in February of 2021 put his career in jeopardy. He'll never play on the PGA Tour full time again, but he'll play in some events. And in every event he plays he'll be the biggest name.

Woods is back at the Genesis Invitational this week, and if you're really feeling optimistic you can bet him at 125-to-1 to win the tournament at BetMGM. Jon Rahm is the favorite at +750, and golfers other than Woods provide better value in the betting market.

There are other ways to bet Woods that are more realistic.

Among the offerings BetMGM has for Woods are him making the cut. Making the cut is +140, and Woods missing the cut is -190. You can take Woods to finish top five (+2200), top 10 (+1100), top 20 (+450) or top 40 (+150).

There are also first-round props. Woods to shoot 70 or lower is +140. To eagle or birdie the first hole is -225 if you want some instant action. There are other offerings.

Woods will get most of the attention at any tournament he plays. He changed the sport. Betting on him to win those tournaments might not be as profitable anymore, but there will still be some nostalgic plays on some of his props.

Tiger Woods will play in the Genesis Invitational this week. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang, Archivo)

Here is the first look at the sports betting schedule for Thursday:

NBA finishes up before break

The all-star break starts after a three-game slate Thursday that includes a TNT doubleheader. The Milwaukee Bucks put their 11-game winning streak on the line at the Chicago Bulls. The Bucks are a 7.5-point favorite. In the second game, the Phoenix Suns are 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers.

College basketball continues

The best game in the college basketball world on Thursday is No. 3 Purdue at Maryland. Purdue is a slight 1.5-point favorite. Maryland has been playing well over late and it's hard to win on the road in college hoops. Purdue has lost each of its last two road games, at Indiana and at Northwestern. It'll be another tough test for a likely No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Story continues

There are six other ranked teams in action. One to keep an eye on is Utah as a 10.5-point underdog at Arizona, which is trying to rebound from a loss to Stanford.

NHL has 8 games

Among the eight games on the ice, the best matchup is the Florida Panthers at the Washington Capitals. Florida is a -115 favorite.

What's the best bet?

Let's go to the ice and take the Capitals as a slight -105 underdog. The Panthers haven't been a good road team all season, so it makes sense to grab the Caps at a good number.