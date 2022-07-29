The Daily Sweat: Three unlikely NASCAR wins could turn $50 into $250 billion

You could turn $50 into $250 billion on a three-race NASCAR parlay this weekend in Indianapolis.

OK, you’re not going to win $250 billion. The parlay isn’t going to hit. But it’s sure fun to dream about.

As all three of NASCAR’s series are in Indianapolis this weekend, we played around at BetMGM with some race winner parlays earlier in the week. We took the longest shots to win each race, grabbing Spencer Boyd in Friday night’s Truck race (+100000), Bayley Currey in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race (+250000) and Cody Ware in Sunday’s Cup Series race (+200000) and placed a mock $50 bet.

The combined odds of that parlay are a staggering +500950550000, meaning the potential return on the bet would be over $250,475,000,000. That puts the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot this weekend to shame. Even a $1 parlay would net you over $5 billion.

Here's photo proof of the crazy payout. We're not sure how BetMGM would be able to pay that.

Look at those odds.

Of course, you probably have a better chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot than you do of hitting that parlay. Betting on NASCAR is a tricky endeavor when it comes to long shots. The equipment disparity among teams throughout the field is vast. All three of those drivers are in backmarker equipment that won’t come close to sniffing the lead.

BetMGM and other sportsbooks realize that. That’s why their odds are so long. The book knows it’ll never pay out that $250 billion. And if that bet came close to being a reality, the book would know something squirrelly was going on.

While we can safely guarantee you won’t win $250 billion betting on NASCAR this weekend, you should have some fun with winner parlays this weekend. Betting all three favorites for the race (Zane Smith at +400 in the Trucks, Chase Briscoe at +350 in Xfinity and Chase Elliott at +450 in Cup) would net you over $600 on a $5 bet and a fairly realistic $5 bet of Ben Rhodes, Justin Allgaier and Kyle Busch to win all three races would return over $30,000.

Story continues

It’s no billions, but it’s not a bad weekend payoff for a small bet.

Cody Ware isn't going to win Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race. His odds are +200000. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Big run lines in MLB Friday night

Three games on the MLB slate Friday night have run lines at 2.5 runs. The Yankees are 2.5-run favorites at home over the Royals, the Blue Jays are 2.5-run favorites over the Tigers and the Dodgers are 2.5-run favorites over the Rockies.

All three of those lines are pretty even too. The Dodgers are -105 to win by three or more runs on the road while the Yankees are -110 to cover that spread.

The biggest weekend series in MLB features the Mariners and Astros. Houston is now 11 games ahead of the Mariners in the AL West so the division is pretty much locked up. But the Mariners are a game back of the Blue Jays for the top Wild Card seed and the Astros are two games back of the Yankees for the top seed in the AL.

Can Tony Finau go back-to-back?

Tony Finau shot an 8-under 64 to have a share of the lead after the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Thursday. Finau won the 3M Open a week ago and is now +333 to win this weekend after his stellar first round. Taylor Pendrith is the No. 2 favorite at +800 while Webb Simpson is at +1400 to win.

Who cashed bets Thursday night?

Aaron Judge hit a walk-off homer in the Yankee’s 1-0 win over the Royals on Thursday night as the over was never in danger in the Bronx. The Astros beat the Mariners 4-2 and the Red Sox got the Guardians by the same score. The Dodgers obliterated the Rockies and hit the over themselves with a 13-0 win.