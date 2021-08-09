The Daily Sweat: There's a significant challenge in betting post-trade deadline MLB

There are only five games on the Major League Baseball schedule for Monday. Here are the heavy odds on the five favorites, at BetMGM:

-165

-225

-190

-175

-250

This is what happens after the trade deadline. The gap between the haves and have nots gets significantly wider. And MLB becomes a lot tougher to bet.

While there will be some good series, like the San Francisco Giants-Milwaukee Brewers three-game set over the weekend or the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies or Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox meetings that start Tuesday, there are plenty of series that feature a team that sold everything off at the deadline and is counting the days until the season and their misery is over.

For one example, how about the Miami Marlins at the San Diego Padres? The Padres were already one of the best teams in baseball, then they added at the deadline, most notably all-star second baseman Adam Frazier. The Marlins, who are seemingly in constant sell mode, traded outfielder Starling Marte and closer Yimi Garcia. They just got swept by the Colorado Rockies, giving up 34 runs in three games. It would be nice to take an underdog in MLB, but do you trust them even as +200 underdogs against the Padres? Probably not. Anyone who tuned into "Sunday Night Baseball" on ABC just to see the first-place Chicago White Sox up 5-0 before the gutted Chicago Cubs ever got to hit knows what these post-deadline games look like.

There are run-line bets and parlays if you don't want to lay huge prices on the favorites, but you aren't going to find a lot of good matchups. At least until October.

Willson Contreras of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking out against the White Sox. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

Here's the first look at the sports betting slate for Monday:

What else is there to bet on other than MLB?

There's some international soccer, and English Premier League starts this weekend. The WNBA has a game Thursday and a full schedule Sunday. There's preseason NFL football later this week.

Story continues

But the real answer, unless you're really into offbeat sports happening overseas, is there isn't a lot.

Who cashed tickets over the weekend?

Both United States basketball teams won Olympic gold, though neither covered in the gold-medal game. Still, anyone who grabbed a future on either team — particularly the men, who dipped to -200 to win gold when they struggled early — were happy.

The Philadelphia Phillies had the best weekend in MLB, sweeping the New York Mets to go from second place to two games up in the NL East. The Atlanta Braves passed the Mets in the NL East, meaning the Mets went from first place to third over a rough weekend.

The Oakland A's are putting the pressure on the Houston Astros in the AL West, as Oakland's four-game winning streak has them just two games back. The same can be said for the Cincinnati Reds, who have won five in a row and are just five back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.

Are any MLB games worth betting?

While I don't live taking huge favorites (or underdogs who have given up on their season), the Cincinnati Reds as -165 favorites at BetMGM might be worth a play. Reds starter Luis Castillo has been much better since a bad start to the season and Cincinnati has been hot.

Every other underdog is at least nine games under .500 and most of them sold off most of their good players at the deadline, so be careful.

What's the best bet?

There's not exactly a ton to choose from. If there's any underdog worth a look, perhaps it's the beleaguered Marlins, who are at least out of Coors Field and have promising rookie Zach Thompson (2.53 ERA) on the mound. There's not a lot of confidence in that Marlins pick, but it's not like any of the other underdogs are more palatable.