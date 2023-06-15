The Daily Sweat: There are a ton of betting options for Thursday at the U.S. Open

The 123rd U.S. Open begins on Thursday and there are a ton of betting options available.

Scottie Scheffler enters the tournament as the favorite at +600 while Jon Rahm is at +1000 and Brooks Koepka is at +1100 at BetMGM. Scheffler was incredible from the to green at The Memorial two weeks ago but didn’t win the tournament because of his putting. Rahm won the Masters in April over Koepka while Koepka took home the PGA Championship in May.

Scheffler is the only golfer on the board who is at even money to finish in the top 10. A top 10 for Scheffler is at -145 while Rahm is at +110 and Koepka is at +120.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Seven golfers are at better than even money to finish in the top 20 including Scheffler at -350.

Betting the first-round leader at Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course is a little more wide open, however. Scheffler is the favorite to be the first-round leader at +1600 while Rahm is at +2000 and Koepka is at +2500.

Our advice for first-round leader is to go down the board a bit and pick a flier or two. Just eight golfers have odds better than +4000 to be atop the leaderboard after the first day. There’s some profit to be made if you can guess who will have the best day.

There are also plenty of player specials for the day. You can bet each of Scheffler, Rahm, Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland to go bogey-free, birdie the first hole, make an eagle or have other achievements. With No. 1 being a par 5, Koepka, McIlroy and Rahm are each at +110 to birdie the first hole on Thursday.

Advertisement

The over/under for first-round score for many players is 69.5 with the odds juiced slightly in either direction depending on the player. We like Koepka at -110 to shoot 69 or better and Jordan Spieth at +100 to do the same. Phil Mickelson’s over/under is 72.5 and he’s at -150 to shoot a 73 or worse. Oddsmakers clearly think his chances of a 2021 PGA Championship repeat are slim.

Ohtani vs. Eovaldi in Texas

One of the best games of the day in MLB starts at 8 p.m. ET on FS1 as Shohei Ohtani takes the mound for the Angels against the Rangers’ Nathan Eovaldi.

The Angels are six games over .500 and the Rangers have the second-best record in baseball. Ohtani is 5-2 so far this season with a 3.32 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 76 innings. Eovaldi has posted a 2.49 ERA in 86.2 innings and has a minuscule WHIP of 0.98 and is 9-2. The Rangers won their first game of the four-game series on Wednesday night in a 6-3 win. Marcus Semien got two hits in the win after he went hitless and lost his hitting streak in the first two games of the series.

Advertisement

Who cashed tickets Wednesday?

The Reds completed a sweep of the Royals with a 7-4 road win while the Giants came back to continue the Cardinals’ miserable season in an 8-5 victory in extra innings. The Braves swept the Tigers in a doubleheader to win the series against Detroit while the Twins handed the Brewers their sixth-straight loss in a 4-2 Minnesota victory.