The Daily Sweat: The Marlins and Orioles are two of the biggest win total overachievers in baseball

Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles are in second in the American League East. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

It’s not too late to bet on your favorite team’s win total if you aren’t too happy with your preseason bets.

BetMGM has adjusted win totals for all 30 MLB teams ahead of Friday’s resumption of the season. And teams like the Orioles, Reds and Marlins are well on their way to eclipsing their preseason totals.

Baltimore’s win total to start the season was at 77.5. The Orioles enter the resumption of play at 54-35 and two games back of the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East. The Marlins are 8.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, but have a record of 53-39. Miami’s preseason win total was 72.5. The Cincinnati Reds are 50-41 and atop the NL Central. They entered the season with a win total of just 64.5.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Pittsburgh Pirates are well below .500 but are also on their way to eclipsing their win total with ease. Pittsburgh’s total at the start of the season was also a paltry 64.5. The Pirates are 41-49.

On the other end of the spectrum, the state of Missouri is the most underachieving in baseball. The St. Louis Cardinals’ win total was 89.5 ahead of the season and the Cardinals are in last in the NL Central at 38-52. The Kansas City Royals’ win total was 69.5 and the Royals are 26-65.

The Royals’ win total has been adjusted downward the most of any team in baseball. Kansas City’s All-Star Break total is now just 52.5. Are you confident the Royals can win 27 of their remaining 71 games?

The Cardinals’ total is down to 75.5 while the New York Mets’ total has been adjusted downward to 81.5 after being at 95.5 to start the year.

Advertisement

The Reds’ total has jumped 20 games to 84.5 while the Marlins’ total has increased to 87.6 and the Orioles are up to 90.5. The Orioles and Reds account for two of the most-bet overs at BetMGM.

Friday’s MLB slate

The Marlins visit the Orioles on Friday night in a matchup of two of the biggest overachievers in baseball. Miami is +105 to win outright while the Orioles are -125. Sandy Alcantara takes the mound for the Marlins against Dean Kremer.

That’s the best series of the weekend, though the Dodgers are in New York to face the Mets and the Guardians are in Texas to face the Rangers.

The underachieving Royals are the biggest underdog of the day at +240. Kansas City hosts the Rays for a three-game series as Tyler Glasgow pitches for Tampa and Alec Marsh is on the hill for the Royals. The Royals were a huge underdog in the first game of their series in Tampa a couple weeks ago and got the win straight up. Will that happen again?

Mexico favored over Panama

The United States is absent from Sunday’s Gold Cup final after losing to Panama in a shootout in the semifinals. Mexico is -160 to beat Panama in regular time while Panama is +450 to win without extra time or penalty kicks and a tie after 90 minutes and added time is +260.

The over/under for the game is 2.5 goals and the over is +125 and the under is -175.