The Daily Sweat: The 'Hard Knocks' Cowboys try for a better result in second preseason game

The Dallas Cowboys are always a popular draw. Whichever team lands on "Hard Knocks" always gets a bump in popularity.

It's the perfect storm this season.

The Cowboys, coming off their first episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks," plays its second preseason game Friday night on NFL Network. They'll be facing the Arizona Cardinals and are 1.5-point underdogs at BetMGM.

There are three preseason games (we'll get to the other two) but as usual, the Cowboys are the first name on the marquee.

We know the Cowboys won't have Dak Prescott, who is dealing with a strained latissimus dorsi, and many other key starters will probably be sitting. The players who did appear in the Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week didn't impress, as the Cowboys lost 16-3.

The Cardinals, on the other hand, sound like they want to take the preseason a little more seriously than in years past under coach Kliff Kingsbury.

“For me more so, you wanna give them plays they understand, can execute at a high level, play fast, be aggressive and really just see the best version of themselves,” Kingsbury said according to ArizonaSports.com.

“The first year we were really trying to keep it all tucked in to hide the offense. Like I said, it was a mistake, so this year we’ll be a little bit more open and play our game to an extent.”

Kingsbury said he would hold some things back on offense because the Cardinals meet the Cowboys in the regular season, but it might not be the right spot to take Dallas. Then we can see it all unfold again next week on HBO.

Ben DiNucci and the Dallas Cowboys play their second preseason game on Friday night. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Here is the first look at Friday's sports betting schedule:

How about those other two preseason games?

The Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans meet, and the Falcons are 1-point favorites. It's an interesting game because rookie Falcons coach Arthur Smith was the Titans' offensive coordinator before moving to Atlanta. While Smith doesn't sounds inclined to play his key starters, most rookie coaches like to get off to a good start and this comes against Smith's former team. If we're handicapping motivation in a preseason game, then maybe. theFalcons are the right side.

In the other game, the Detroit Lions are 1.5-point favorites over the Buffalo Bills. When you see "the Lions are favored over the Bills," you know it's the preseason. Given Dan Campbell's desire to set a tone, it's not surprising the starters will play about a quarter. It seems like Detroit will take the preseason much more seriously than most teams, so bet accordingly.

What about games that count?

Yes, there are those in Major League Baseball on Friday night. Most of the series feature at least one team that has sold off parts at the trade deadline and isn't in competition anymore, but there are a few interesting series.

The New York Mets get their shot at the Los Angeles Dodgers to start a three-game series, while the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies host the Cincinnati Reds. The NL East race should be a fun one, even if all the teams are flawed.

The New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox might be the best series of the weekend, but they take Friday off after playing in the "Field of Dreams" game on Thursday.

Who cashed tickets on Thursday?

In the "Field of Dreams" game, which might be the coolest thing MLB has done since ... well, who knows when, the Chicago White Sox walked it off on a Tim Anderson home run. No matter how cool the setting was, it was a rough beat for New York Yankees bettors who took them as +150 underdogs.

In the NFL preseason, the New England Patriots won 22-13 over the Washington Football Team and the Pittsburgh Steelers won 24-16 over the Philadelphia Eagles.

What's the best bet?

The Houston Astros are fantastic against left-handed pitchers (they have the second-highest OPS vs. lefties this season, behind only the Washington Nationals), and they get the Los Angeles Angels and lefty Patrick Sandoval on Friday night. Let's take the Astros on the run line, giving -1.5 at +105 odds.