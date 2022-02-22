The Daily Sweat: Streaking UConn favored over mighty Villanova in Big East showdown

UConn is starting to look like a team that can make noise in the NCAA tournament.

The Huskies won the national championship in 2014 but haven’t advanced past the Round of 32 since. In fact, UConn has just two tournament appearances since capturing its fourth national title. In 2016, the Huskies were bounced in the second round. Last year, it was a first-round exit as a No. 7 seed.

The program’s sights should be set higher this year.

The Huskies, ranked No. 21 in the NET, have won three straight and four of their last five to sit at 19-7 overall and 10-5 in Big East play. You want to play your best basketball at the end of the season, and UConn has played that way over the last week, beating St. John’s, Seton Hall and Xavier.

But things get tougher on Tuesday night in what should be a significant showcase of just how good Dan Hurley’s team can be. The Huskies host No. 8 Villanova, which is duking it out with Providence for the Big East regular season title. The Wildcats have won five straight and eight of their last nine outings.

However, it’s UConn that is the betting favorite on Tuesday night at BetMGM. The Huskies are favored by 2.5 points with the total listed at 137.5.

UConn, in its second season back in the Big East, hasn’t beaten Villanova since 2014. Since then, the Wildcats have won five straight in the series, including an 85-74 decision earlier this month.

Tuesday night’s game marks just the fifth time all season that Villanova is an underdog. In the previous four instances, the Wildcats are 1-3 straight-up and against the spread. Villanova is 7-4 ATS as a road team, but two of those losses came on the road. UConn is 12-2 at home.

CINCINNATI, OH - FEBRUARY 11: Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley reacts with his players during a college basketball game against the Xavier Musketeers on Feb. 11, 2022 at Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

What other college basketball games are on?

Tuesday night’s slate is a pretty exciting one. There are an array of bubble teams with chances to bolster their NCAA tournament resumes.

Among that group is Florida, which is a 1.5-point home underdog against No. 18 Arkansas. The Gators upset No. 2 Auburn at home over the weekend and are hoping to do the same to the Razorbacks.

Two Big 12 bubble teams — Oklahoma and Kansas State — are big underdogs. OU is a 10.5-point dog at No. 9 Texas Tech, which is a perfect 16-0 at home this season. Kansas State is a 12.5-point underdog against in-state rival Kansas, which is ranked No. 5 in the country.

Elsewhere, a reeling Michigan State team is a 5.5-point underdog at No. 25 Iowa, No. 24 Alabama is only favored by 3.5 points at Vanderbilt and Miami is just a 4.5-point road favorite at Pittsburgh. There’s also a big one in the Mountain West with Boise State (-2.5) hosting San Diego State.

What’s going on in the NHL?

There are six games on the schedule in the NHL on Tuesday night.

Included in that bunch are the Nashville Predators, who have lost five of their last six, on the road against the Florida Panthers, the first-place team in the Eastern Conference. The Panthers, who have won three straight, are -200 favorites at BetMGM.

Elsewhere, the Toronto Maple Leafs are -200 favorites on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Leafs have lost four of their last six while Columbus has won five of its last six.

What’s the best bet?

Here’s an ugly one. I’m going to hold my nose and play Missouri +11.5 at home versus No. 17 Tennessee.

I know UT is coming off an ugly loss to Arkansas, but that number feels too big. Missouri’s offense is not good, but the Tigers tend to muck things up and play close games at home. Missouri is 9-4 ATS as a home team and 6-2 ATS as a home underdog. That includes covering against Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State and beating Alabama outright.