The Daily Sweat: Shohei Ohtani starts for Angels, and it won't be his last one for them

The Shohei Ohtani era for the Los Angeles Angels will last at least two more months. The team hopes it's at least three months, lasting deep into October.

After news leaked that the Angels had taken Ohtani off the trade block, they presumably closed the door on the possibility of an Ohtani trade by acquiring pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez on Wednesday night.

Thursday starts a renewed playoff push for the Angels, free of speculation that the AL MVP favorite will be going anywhere. Ohtani takes the mound for the first game of a doubleheader at the Detroit Tigers. The Angels are -150 favorites at BetMGM in the first game.

The gamble for the Angels is a big one, and twofold. First, they're not exactly in great shape in the playoff race. They are in third place of the AL West, seven games behind the first-place Texas Rangers. They're four games out of a wild-card spot. The Angels' World Series odds at BetMGM are 80-to-1. The second part of keeping Ohtani now is trying to re-sign him to another contract. The Angels haven't had much team success with Ohtani, but the uniquely talented star will probably set an MLB record for largest contract ever no matter where he signs, so the Angels might be dreaming to think they can hold onto him. And it would be a pretty big miscalculation if the Angels don't trade Ohtani, don't make the playoffs and watch him leave in free agency.

But maybe keeping Ohtani and adding some reinforcements — they have to hope injured Mike Trout returns soon — gives the Angels a boost. Perhaps we'll see it in Thursday's doubleheader. The daily speculation over where Ohtani will go is over. If you want to get a little crazy, maybe a little bit on that 80-to-1 to win the World Series could be a fun play.

Shohei Ohtani is apparently staying with the Los Angeles Angels for the rest of the season. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Here's a first look at the sports betting slate for Thursday:

Not much MLB action

Thankfully there's that Angels-Tigers doubleheader from Wednesday's rainout, because there isn't much else on he schedule.

There are five games on the schedule for Thursday. None of the matchups is great, though the traditional Chicago Cubs-St. Louis Cardinals rivalry continues with the first game of a series. The Cubs and Cardinals are -110 for Thursday's game.

What else is going on?

We have the 3M Open in golf, which is anticlimactic after the British Open last week. The WNBA has two games — Indiana Fever at Los Angeles Sparks (-3.5) and Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty (-8.5) — and the Women's World Cup continues on. It's a pretty light Thursday. Plenty of time to track NFL training camp news.

What's the best bet?

I'll go with the Cubs and Justin Steele over the Cardinals. The Cardinals are playing better lately, but Steele is having a good season for the Cubs and they have won five in a row. It's a fine play at -110 odds.