The Daily Sweat: Preseason football is better than no football, right?

Hopefully, the rest of the NFL preseason will be better than the Hall of Fame Game.

Our first look at football in many months wasn't pretty. The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Dallas Cowboys 16-3 last week in what can kindly be called a forgettable game. But at least it was football.

On Thursday, the preseason continues with two games. The spreads at BetMGM: Washington Football Team (-2) vs. New England Patriots, and Philadelphia Eagles (-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers.

Betting on preseason football involves either a ton of research into coaches' tendencies and the bottoms of training camp rosters, or pure luck. For instance, knowing that the new wave of coaches like Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams don't want to use any starters in the preseason is important information.

In the first game of the night, both coaches have a good preseason record. Bill Belichick of the Patriots is 46-36 in the preseason, and 6-2 over the last two preseasons (all records from Walter Football). Ron Rivera of the WFT is 20-16. While we don't know what Belichick plans for Thursday night, we'll probably see a lot of rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Rivera "hinted" the starters could play more than normal for a preseason opener, via the Washington Post, and that could be a reason to side with WFT. Presumably Washington will want a long look at last season's playoff surprise, quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

In the other game, Nick Sirianni is a young, rookie head coach, but he still said he plans for the Eagles starters to play “for the most part," via Bleeding Green Nation. Mike Tomlin of the Steelers has a strong preseason track record, with a 32-23 record and 3-1 records each of the past three preseasons. There's an old thought process that rookie head coaches want to win more in the preseason. Also, the Steelers will be sitting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. That's why the Eagles are a slight favorite.

Story continues

Betting on the preseason isn't easy, but many serious bettors will play it because they think there's an edge to be had. Or, some people just like having football action back in their lives.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland (26) and his teammates will be back in preseason action on Thursday. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Here's the first look at Thursday's sports betting slate:

Do we have some afternoon MLB?

We'll get one of the biggest weekday afternoon schedules of the season in MLB, outside of opening day. Obviously MLB doesn't want to step on that big Eagles-Steelers preseason game.

There are nine early starts around baseball. That includes the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies wrapping up an interesting series, the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays in a key AL East game (Boston is -135 favorites) and an important game between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves. The Reds are in second place in the NL Central and losing ground fast, and the Braves are now tied for first. The Braves are -145 favorites.

Who cashed tickets on Wednesday?

The Chicago White Sox aren't in danger of losing the AL Central, but they'd presumably like to have the No. 1 seed for the AL playoffs. If that's the case, they can't drop too many games like Wednesday when they fell 1-0 loss to the lowly Minnesota Twins. Twins won two of three in the series.

The Dodgers continued to show that their top gear is better than anyone else, beating the Phillies the second straight night as a favorite. And the Red Sox won 20-8 as a small favorite over the Rays.

What's the best bet?

Let's go back to fading the Baltimore Orioles, who are terrible. The Detroit Tigers have taken the first two games of the series, Baltimore is on a seven-game losing streak, yet the Orioles are -145 favorites in the series finale. Even with capable starter John Means on the mound, the Orioles shouldn't be favored over anyone right now. Except maybe the Chicago Cubs.