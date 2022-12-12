The Daily Sweat: Patriots at Cardinals is a tough call

Neither the Arizona Cardinals or the New England Patriots are a fun team to bet on.

The Patriots are average. They're 6-6, and 6-5-1 against the spread. They're good on defense, below average on offense and as a whole it settles in the middle.

The Cardinals are worse than average. They're 4-8 and have lost six of their last eight. The are a middling 6-6 against the spread so they haven't ruined bettors. But they're not good.

That's the backdrop for Monday night's matchup. The Patriots are 1.5-point favorites at BetMGM. It's tough to pick, because neither team is that much better than the other.

Perhaps it's as easy as picking the better coach, and that's not hard for this one. Bill Belichick is still great, keeping a roster that isn't great in playoff contention. Kliff Kingsbury has followed up a couple of late-season collapses with the Cardinals by not even starting fast this season. He's probably on the hot seat, though he did just sign an extension this past offseason.

Injuries are an issue for the Patriots though. Jakobi Meyers, New England's best receiver, is out with a concussion. Running back Damien Harris is doubtful, and while Rhamondre Stevenson is having a great year, Harris is a capable back too and can keep Stevenson fresh.

It's just hard to trust either team. The Patriots are the better team but they're no sure thing and they're a long way from home. The Cardinals aren't that bad, but Belichick vs. Kingsbury seems like a severe mismatch. It could end up being a fun Monday night game, just not an easy one to bet.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray takes on the Patriots on Monday night. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Here's the first look at the sports betting slate for Monday:

NBA has 7 games

The NBA has a few decent matchups on Monday night, and the best could be the Boston Celtics at the Los Angeles Clippers. The Celtics are 4.5-point road favorites. The Celtics are 21-6 and easily the best team in the NBA through about one-third of the season. The Clippers are a bit of a disappointment at 15-13 but still have top-end talent. Kawhi Leonard has played in only eight games this season, but the Clippers are 6-2 in those games and Leonard is expected to play Monday night.

College basketball continues

It's a fairly light night for college hoops, though four top 25 teams are in action. The best game of the night is No. 21 Creighton, off to an uninspiring start with four straight losses (and likely to be out of the top 25 when the new poll is announced Monday afternoon), vs. Arizona State. Creighton is a small favorite for the neutral-site game in Las Vegas.

Devils-Rangers highlights NHL

There are six games on the ice, and the best of the bunch is the New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers. The Devils are a -115 favorite. New Jersey is 21-5-1 and has been one of the best teams in the league. The Rangers are just 14-10-5 but have won three in a row.

What's the best bet?

I have a lukewarm Patriots pick. For betting purposes I feel better about the Clippers getting points at home, considering by all accounts they should be fully healthy. They can keep it close with Boston and maybe win it.