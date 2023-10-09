The Daily Sweat: Packers and Raiders face a critical game for their seasons

We don't know if the Green Bay Packers are any good.

Here's what we know: They have a big win over the Chicago Bears, a one-point loss on the road, a one-point win at home and a big loss to the Detroit Lions. They look perfectly mediocre at 2-2.

If Green Bay has any aspirations of being in the playoff race, they probably can't lose on Sunday night. Playoff hopefuls don't lose to a team like the Las Vegas Raiders, even on the road. The Raiders are a 1.5-point favorite at BetMGM.

The Raiders' season is teetering as well. They're 1-3. There have been teams to rally from 1-4 to make the playoffs, but it surely doesn't seem like the 2023 Raiders would be capable of it. There's a big difference between 2-3 and 1-4.

The Raiders will get Jimmy Garoppolo back for this game. He missed last week with a concussion. Rookie Aidan O'Connell played fairly well in his place, but it was a loss and the Raiders need Garoppolo back if they're going to turn their season around.

The Packers have had a few extra days to get over their Lions loss. It happened on Thursday night in Week 4. Green Bay's offensive line was awful, the coaching staff put too much on Jordan Love's shoulders and the offense cratered. The defense wasn't much better. The Lions are a good team and the Raiders won't be able to take advantage of the Packers' deficiencies like Detroit did.

Monday night doesn't feature a matchup of two great teams, but it is an intriguing one between two teams still trying to figure out who they are this season. One of the teams will be in pretty bad shape early this season.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) needs to rebound from a rough game against the Lions. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Here's the first look at the sports betting slate for Monday:

MLB playoffs continue

The biggest story in the MLB world on Monday is a couple of powerful teams facing games that feel like must wins.

Coming off a shocking 11-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1, the Los Angeles Dodgers are in a huge spot for Game 2. They're facing Zac Gallen, one of the National League's best pitchers, trying to avoid going down 0-2 in the best-of-five series. The Dodgers are -155 favorites. The Dodgers could rebound from 0-2 to win the series, but it would be a huge hole to get out of.

The Atlanta Braves might not be able to get out of an 0-2 hole. The Philadelphia Phillies have a great home-field advantage and have been playing very well since the start of August. The Phillies took Game 1, and could go home up 2-0 with a win on Monday. The Braves are -155 favorites.

What's the best bet?

I'll take the Packers tonight. I liked them coming into the season and while they haven't broken out as hoped, the Raiders look like one of the worst teams in football. They won't have much home-field advantage on Monday night either, in terms of home fans, which will become a normal thing in Las Vegas. A Packers loss on Monday night would indicate they're not going to be a playoff contender, and I'm not ready to go there with them yet.