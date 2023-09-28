The Daily Sweat: Packers and Lions battle for first place in the NFC North

There's one notable difference for the Green Bay Packers since Week 18 last season, but other than the quarterback, most of the roster from that day is still around.

And it's likely they remember what happened.

The NFL's regular-season finale last season was a shift in the NFC North. The Packers lost to the Detroit Lions, 20-16. Although the Lions didn't make the playoffs with the win, they kept the Packers out of the playoffs and it felt like a big win in what Dan Campbell is building. The Lions were the clear favorites to win the NFC North over the offseason. The Packers traded Aaron Rodgers and made Jordan Love their starting quarterback.

But it turns out the Packers aren't ready to concede the division.

Green Bay is off to a 2-1 start, same as the Lions. You won't find a revenge angle often in NFL betting, but the way the Packers' season ended had to linger. It's possible they've noted the Lions are 1.5-point favorites at BetMGM for Thursday night's game.

With Love at QB, the Packers have looked capable of being a contender in the NFC North. They came back from a 17-0 deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints last week. And Green Bay did that without four star players: receiver Christian Watson, running back Aaron Jones, left tackle David Bakhtiari and cornerback Jaire Alexander. The Packers expect to be healthier this week.

For the Lions, last season's win at Lambeau Field was a reason for celebration. It was the culmination of a fantastic finish to the season. It started an offseason that was filled with optimism.

The Packers weren't pleased to end last season the way they did, and might not have been too happy to hear the Lions being praised all offseason. If they want to compete for a division title, Thursday night is their turn to make a statement.

Jared Goff helped lead the Detroit Lions to a huge 20-16 win in Green Bay at the end of last season. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere via Getty Images)

Here's the first look at the sports betting slate for Thursday:

Props for Thursday night

One prop I like is Sam Laporta over 43.5 yards. The Lions rookie tight end has been very good so far and I don't think the market has caught up to that. I'll also take under on Jordan Love 231.5 passing yards; this should be more of a ground game for Green Bay with Aaron Jones likely back in the lineup.

Some college football

There's a sprinkling of college games on Thursday night, as usual. Temple plays at Tulsa, and is Tulsa is a 3.5-point favorite. Western Kentucky is a 6.5-point favorite over Middle Tennessee State. And Jacksonville State is a 6.5-point road favorite over Sam Houston State. If you're not into the whole NFL thing.

MLB with big games

There's still some playoff intrigue with a few days left in the MLB regular season. There are 11 games on Thursday.

The biggest game happens in Seattle, where the AL West-leading Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners are battling for an AL wild-card spot. Seattle is a -115 favorite.

What's the best bet?

I liked the Packers a lot before the season and I still think they're a playoff team in the NFC. This is a good spot for Green Bay, at home on a short week and getting healthier off a win. The Lions are a good team too but I'm taking the Packers on the moneyline. This should be a fantastic game.