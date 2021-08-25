The Daily Sweat: Orioles are on a 19-game losing streak, when will they win again?

The last time the Baltimore Orioles won was Aug. 2. That same day, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz had foot surgery and was given a 5-to-12 week recovery timetable. Wentz is back on the practice field. The Orioles still haven't won another game.

It has been a long, long time since Baltimore won a game. On Tuesday they were relatively small +110 underdogs against the Los Angeles Angels. Hopefully you bet the Angels against the team on an 18-game losing streak, because the Angels put up five runs in the second inning and cruised to a 14-8 win. That's 19 in a row for Baltimore. And on Wednesday, the Orioles face MVP favorite Shohei Ohtani. They'll be underdogs at BetMGM once again.

Bettors know baseball isn't supposed to lead to 19-game losing streaks. Even the best baseball teams generally lose 60 times, and the worst ones win about that many too. The New York Yankees have won 11 in a row, their longest winning streak since 1985. They had a lot of good teams in that time and none won 11 in a row.

But here the Orioles are, with 19 losses in a row and no real end in sight.

After two more games against the Angels, the Orioles have a stretch of nine games against the Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees. While we'd assume Baltimore will win sometime in that stretch, because baseball teams don't go a month without winning, they'll be underdogs in each game. According to MLB.com, the longest losing streak ever is 26 by the 1889 Louisville Colonels. The longest since 1900 is 23 by the 1961 Philadelphia Phillies (Orioles fans remember starting the 1988 season with 21 losses in a row). Those records are in range.

The craziest part of the streak for bettors is the Orioles have lost 18 of 19 by multiple runs. They somehow have a run differential of -108 during the streak. Bettors who have been taking the run line against Baltimore are cleaning up.

In most games you have to lay a big number to fade the Orioles. But it's not like they've been beating you lately.

Austin Hays of the Baltimore Orioles reacts after striking out. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Here's a first look at Wednesday's betting slate:

What sports are on the menu?

There are a few Champions League soccer matches, one WNBA game, but mostly just some baseball. At least there are some good series going on. Don't worry, football is coming very soon.

What MLB games highlight the schedule?

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres play entertaining games, even though the teams are going in opposite directions. The Dodgers are -155 favorites at BetMGM and it still seems a touch low. The Padres are really sliding.

The Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays face off again after splitting the first two games of their series. The Blue Jays are -125 favorites. The San Francisco Giants and New York Mets are both -110 today, and I don't see any reason to not take the superior Giants.

Who cashed tickets on Tuesday?

The Yankees survived to win their 11th in a row. It's rare to see a team that had won 10 in a row as an underdog, but the Yankees were +110. The startling thing about the Yankees' streak is that despite them being perhaps the most public team there is, they've often had reasonable odds. They've been very profitable this month.

What's the best bet?

I'll take the White Sox. It has not been a well-kept secret that the White Sox are great against lefties. They're 21-13 vs. lefty starters, and their .760 team OPS against lefties is seventh-best in MLB. Robbie Ray is having an excellent season for the Blue Jays, but it's rare to get the White Sox as an underdog against a LHP. The White Sox aren't quite as dominant against lefties as they were last season, but it's still a good spot for them.

