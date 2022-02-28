The Daily Sweat: North Carolina and Syracuse could both miss NCAA tournament

Syracuse vs. North Carolina on ESPN's final "Big Monday" of the season seemed like a slam dunk, in terms of scheduling.

Those two programs are among the best in the sport, and Monday's game should have been about jostling for NCAA tournament seeds and maybe even an ACC championship. Instead, the only thing on the line is UNC needing a win to stay on the bubble.

Syracuse isn't making the NCAA tournament unless it wins the ACC tournament and North Carolina has an uphill battle to make the big dance too. UNC is favored by 8.5 points at BetMGM in a showdown between the two struggling bluebloods.

There's not much mystery surrounding Syracuse. The Orange are not very good. They're 15-14. They're a miserable defensive team, something that hasn't been said often during Jim Boeheim's decades as coach. They lost by 25 to Duke on Saturday. They're 15-14 and going to miss the NCAA tournament for the second time since 2008 unless they get the automatic bid.

North Carolina has some intrigue at least. UNC could make the tournament at 21-8, but their lack of any good wins in coach Hubert Davis' first season is the problem. North Carolina is 1-7 in Quadrant 1 games (their win over Michigan has bounced between Quadrant 1 and 2, and is currently in the top category). That's the reason North Carolina is on the bubble. A win against Syracuse wouldn't help much. The Tar Heels finish at Duke and that would be a great win, but good luck beating the Blue Devils in Mike Krzyzewski's final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. UNC better not flame out fast in the ACC tournament.

So it's a fairly depressing ESPN showcase game on Monday. Two of the sport's best programs are not very good. At least North Carolina still has a chance to make the NCAA tournament, even if the Tar Heels might not deserve it.

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis and Caleb Love might not end their season in the NCAA tournament. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Here's a first look at the sports betting slate for Monday:

Wait, March Madness starts on Monday?

Story continues

If you count the conference tournaments, yes. In the NEC (read our preview of that conference tourney here), No. 9 seed Central Connecticut State plays No. 8 seed Fairleigh Dickinson in the lone game of that conference tourney on Monday. That's the first conference tournament to get going this season. So, technically, that starts the madness. Fairleigh Dickinson is a 3.5-point favorite at BetMGM.

What else is on the college basketball schedule?

The second game of ESPN's Monday doubleheader is much better. Baylor faces Texas, and Baylor is a 1.5-point road favorite. Baylor had an impressive comeback to beat Kansas on Saturday and can still win the Big 12 regular-season championship. Still, it's hard to win on the road and Texas is playing better. The Longhorns seem like the right side. That's easily the best game on a fairly quiet Monday schedule.

How about the NBA?

There are seven games in the NBA, including a few good matchups. One good one is the Miami Heat hosting the Chicago Bulls. The Heat are one game up on Chicago for the best record in the Eastern Conference, and Miami is a 4.5-point favorite. It seems like a good spot to take all those points with the Bulls, but it's hard to fade a hot Heat team.

Another game worth watching is the Charlotte Hornets at the Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee is a 10.5-point favorite. The Bucks are sleepwalking through the regular season and are currently the No. 5 seed in the East. Charlotte isn't great but they're competitive most nights and they might be getting too many points.

What's the best bet?

Let's take the Hornets getting more than 10 points. The Bucks have been miserable against the spread. But also a secondary best bet on the Toronto Maple Leafs, coming off scoring 10 goals at Detroit, as a -135 favorite at the Washington Capitals.