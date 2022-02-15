The Daily Sweat: No. 8 Providence looking for validation vs. No. 10 Villanova

Every year in college basketball, there's a team or two whose record and ranking don't match up with its statistical profile.

Providence is an extreme case this season. On the surface, Ed Cooley's team is fantastic. It's 21-2, 11-1 in the Big East and is probably winning the conference championship with a win Tuesday night over Villanova. Yet, a lot of that record has been built by wins in close games. Providence is just No. 47 in KenPom's rankings, and No. 1 in his "luck" category. If you look only at the analytics, Providence should be closer to the bubble than Final Four consideration.

That's a big reason why Providence is a 4.5-point home underdog against Villanova at BetMGM for Tuesday night's game.

It's OK for Providence to feel disrespected. Its 9-0 record in games decided by five or fewer points isn't a bad thing of course, just one that will generate debate about its strength moving forward. Being that good in close games isn't entirely good fortune. The Friars are one of the most experienced teams in college basketball and that matters. But it's also hard to maintain a 1.000 winning percentage in games that theoretically could go either way.

Villanova is more of a computer darling, ranking No. 9 at KenPom despite a 19-6 record. Led by guard Collin Gillespie, the Wildcats are good on both ends of the floor and a threat to make a long NCAA tournament run in March.

When we get to tournament time, Providence will probably be a high seed that many people pick to get knocked out early. All the Friars can do is keep winning games, which they are clearly pretty good at.

Providence Friars forward Justin Minaya (15) and his team are ranked in the top 10. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Here's a first look at the sports betting slate for Tuesday:

Another top-25 showdown in college hoops

Kentucky is emerging as a national title contender, but the Wildcats aren't favored on Tuesday night. That's life as a road team in college basketball.

Kentucky is a 1.5-point underdog at Tennessee. The Volunteers are a good team that has six losses, but all six losses came against good teams either on the road or in a neutral-court situation. It's a great test for Kentucky, and I think it finds a way to beat a solid Tennessee team on the road.

Story continues

Seven games in the NBA

The best game on the NBA schedule is the Boston Celtics at the Philadelphia 76ers, the first game of the TNT doubleheader. The Celtics have won eight in a row and they're 2.5-point favorites over a 76ers team that won't yet have James Harden available. They will have Joel Embiid, who is making a great case for NBA MVP this season. It should be a great game, and I like the home underdog.

Another interesting showdown is the Dallas Mavericks at the Miami Heat. The Heat are 3.5-point favorites. Both of these teams are capable of making long postseason runs. I like the Heat in this spot.

What else is on the schedule?

There are nine NHL games, including a good Boston Bruins-New York Rangers showdown (Rangers are -145 favorites), an English Premier League soccer match in the afternoon (Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion) and two Champions League matches. Not a bad slate for the Tuesday after the Super Bowl.

What's the best bet?

I'll go with Providence. I respect analytics, but also think Providence is a quality team and 4.5 points at home is pretty disrespectful to a 21-2 team.