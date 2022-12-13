The Daily Sweat: Milwaukee Bucks host Golden State Warriors on Tuesday

The Golden State Warriors are the defending NBA champions. On Tuesday night, the Warriors are in Milwaukee to meet the Bucks, who won the championship in 2021. The NBA's two most recent champions go head-to-head in what should be a very good regular season game. The Bucks are 4.5-point home favorites.

The Bucks have been solid all season long. At 19-7, they have the second best record in the NBA behind only Boston. Milwaukee has also been good to bettors, covering at a 58.3% rate through the first third of the season. That's the fifth best cover rate in the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has gotten off to a tremendous start. He's averaging over 31 points and 11 rebounds per game to open the season. Giannis is currently +275 to win NBA MVP, which makes him the co-favorite alongside Jayson Tatum.

On the other side, the Warriors have gotten off to a completely average start. In fact, if the season ended today, they would be in the play-in tournament in the Western Conference. Golden State is just 14-13 on the season, but we know what they're capable of. They put that on display in their most recent game on Saturday, as they defeated Boston, the aforementioned best team in the league, by 16 points at home.

Nobody would be surprised if this matchup ended up being the NBA finals. The Bucks have been the better team to open the season and they're at home on Tuesday night. The spread seems about right. It should be a good midseason NBA game on what is usually a slow night in the sports world.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are home favorites over Golden State on Tuesday. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

What about the rest of the NBA schedule?

There's four other games on Tuesday's NBA schedule. In Philadelphia, the 76ers are 5.5-point home favorites over the Sacramento Kings. Joel Embiid looks to continue his dominance, as he's coming off a 53 point performance. Embiid has scored 35+ points in four straight games.

Elsewhere, the Phoenix Suns are 5.5-point road favorites over Houston, the New Orleans Pelicans are 1.5-point road favorites over Utah and the Los Angeles Lakers are 3.5-point home underdogs against the Boston Celtics. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both probable to play for the Lakers.

World Cup Semi-Finals get under way

Unfortunately, the World Cup is winding down. Just four teams and four games remain before we wrap things up this weekend. The first semi-final match is on Tuesday afternoon as Croatia and Argentina meet.

Croatia sent Brazil packing in the quarterfinals, but they are sizable underdogs to do the same to another South American giant. Croatia is +180 to advance to the finals, while Argentina is a -250 favorite to get there.

Four of Croatia's first five games to this point have ended in a draw at the end of regular time. You can bet on a draw at +225.

Another popular bet will certainly be Lionel Messi to score. Messi is +130 to score at anytime and +300 to score the first goal. Messi has scored in four of five games to this point.

Large NHL slate on deck

The NHL has a nice sized slate on Tuesday night as 24 teams are in action on a 12-game slate.

The Boston Bruins are yet to lose in regulation at home this season. They host the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. The Bruins are sizable -225 favorites.

However, that's not the biggest favorite of the night. That honor would go to the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are eye-popping -500 favorites on the moneyline against the Anaheim Ducks.

First look at Week 15

Week 14 of the NFL season wrapped up on Monday night, with the New England Patriots' defense coming through to earn them a comfortable 27-13 victory as a 2.5-point road favorite against the Arizona Cardinals.

Fantasy football playoffs are here, which means bye weeks are over. We also see the introduction of Saturday games this weekend. It's a full 16 game slate with games on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. It should be a football filled weekend, especially with bowl games getting underway this weekend as well.

Here's a first look at early betting lines at BetMGM for all 16 games this weekend: