The Daily Sweat: Michigan favored over Rutgers despite the Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan basketball did their part to make sure the sports world had plenty to talk about during one of the slower sports weeks of the year.

Michigan was tied with Wisconsin at the half on Sunday afternoon before the Badgers ran away with the game in the second half. It was an ugly loss for the Wolverines, but the postgame activities were even uglier.

There's no need to recap what happened as everyone has seen it by now. The outcome of Sunday's brawl might have a punishing impact on Michigan's season as a whole. Coach Juwan Howard was suspended for the remainder of the regular season while starter Moussa Diabate and key reserve Terrance Williams were suspended for one game due to their role in the altercation. The team will be coached by Phil Martelli for the remainder of the season.

On Wednesday night, Michigan plays their first game since the debacle that unfolded on Sunday. Despite being without their coach and two key players, Michigan is a 4.5-point favorite at home over Rutgers.

Hunter Dickinson and Michigan look to stay focused at home against Rutgers. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Michigan is just 14-11 on the season and barely over .500 in Big Ten play. As a result, they find themselves squarely on the tournament bubble as we approach March. The Wolverines will quickly need to put the events that occurred over the weekend behind them and focus on the task at hand.

This is an important game for both sides as Rutgers also finds themselves on the bubble according to most bracketologists. After rattling off four straight wins against Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Illinois, Rutgers lost their last game at Purdue, though they did cover as a 13-point underdog.

Thankfully for Michigan, this game is at home and not in Piscataway, New Jersey. Rutgers is 13-2 at home on the season but just 3-8 away from "The RAC."

This is a tough game to handicap for obvious reasons. If Michigan comes out energized, focused and motivated, they should be able to take care of business. However, if Michigan lets the drama of the weekend impact their game on Wednesday, Rutgers is more than capable of going into their building and beating them as a +165 underdog. I'll be interested to see what we get out of Michigan on Wednesday night. It'll likely tell us a lot about how the rest of the season will go for the Wolverines.

What else is going on in college basketball?

It's the last day of the NBA all-star break, so we have one more night where college basketball gets all the attention in the hoops world. Thankfully, we have another good and intriguing slate on tap on Wednesday.

One of the more interesting games on the slate features St. John's hosting Creighton in Big East play. Creighton finds themselves on the bubble when it comes to the tournament, and quietly, St. John's is on the fringes of the bubble themselves. The Johnnies are a 4.5-point favorite at home over Creighton. Mike Anderson's group has the opportunity to get some big wins with Creighton, Xavier and Marquette still on their schedule. If they want to establish themselves as a legitimate bubble team, Wednesday night at home is a must-win.

Elsewhere in the Big East, Seton Hall is a 9.5-point favorite over Butler in a game the Pirates absolutely need to have. No. 11 Providence is the luckiest team in the country according to KenPom, and they're just a 1.5-point home favorite over unranked Xavier.

In the Big 12, Iowa State looks to continue their recent play and establish themselves as a tournament lock. The Cyclones are 5.5-point favorites at home over West Virginia. The Mountaineers have lost 11 of their last 12, but their lone win in that period was over Iowa State in Morgantown. Elsewhere, TCU is an 8.5-point underdog in Austin against Texas. An upset victory would be huge for the Horned Frogs' resume.

No. 7 Duke is in action when they pay a visit to Charlottesville. The Blue Devils are a 5.5-point road favorite against Virginia. The last time these two teams met, Virginia won in Durham on a desperation buzzer beater three-pointer from Reece Beekman. Virginia would love a similar result on their home court as they fight for their tournament lives on the bubble.

Three other bubble teams from the ACC are in action as Notre Dame is a 4.5-point home favorite over Syracuse, Virginia Tech is laying 6.5-points on the road against Georgia Tech and Wake Forest finds itself a 2.5-point road favorite at Clemson.

In the SEC, Auburn looks to get back in the win column after a rare loss. The Tigers are 15.5-point home favorites against Ole Miss. Elsewhere, Kentucky is a 7.5-point favorite at home against LSU.

How's the NHL slate?

The NHL is giving us a five game slate on Wednesday, but I won't lie to you and tell you it's very intriguing.

The most intriguing game from a standings point of view is likely the Dallas-Winnipeg affair. Dallas is a -155 favorite at home over the Jets. This is a matchup between two teams that entered the season with decent expectations but find themselves on the outside looking in currently when it comes to a playoff spot. If either of these teams wants to make a real push, now is the time to do so. It doesn't look like either team is overly interested in doing that though.

The Colorado Avalanche are a massive -300 favorite in Detroit while the Tampa Bay Lightning are a prohibitive -225 favorite at home over the Oilers.

If you're an absolute glutton for punishment, two of the league's worst teams face-off against each other. The Montreal Canadiens are hosting the Buffalo Sabres, and the game is currently a pick'em with both sides at -110 on the moneyline. Despite being the worst team in the league, Montreal has won three straight games under interim coach Martin St. Louis.

What's the best bet?

I'll back the Iowa State Cyclones and lay the 5.5 points at home with them.

I'm a big fan of Bob Huggins, but his Mountaineers have been fade material throughout Big 12 play. West Virginia is 3-11 both straight up and against the spread in conference play. They're especially bad as an underdog of between 3 and 8 points, going 0-9 in that role on the season in conference play.

In their last two games, Iowa State got a big win on the road at TCU as an underdog and then destroyed Oklahoma at home as just a 2-point favorite. This looks like a team generating momentum heading into March and I'll back them to take care of business at home against a reeling team.