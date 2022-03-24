The Daily Sweat: Looking at best NCAA tournament regional bets for the West and South

The NCAA tournament restarts on Thursday, thankfully.

When we left March Madness, it was after the Arizona-TCU thriller capped an amazing Sunday of games and a great first weekend overall. We have made picks for the Thursday games, so let's look at the odds to win the West and South regions, which play on Thursday.

Odds to win West region at BetMGM

Gonzaga -155

Texas Tech +400

Duke +400

Arkansas +1000

It's hard to take Gonzaga at those odds. Arkansas played very well late in a tough SEC. Duke has four future first-round picks. Texas Tech has the best defense in college basketball. Gonzaga could slice through its next two games because it has that type of talent, but the road will be hard.

Because Gonzaga is such a big favorite, I think each of the other three teams has good value. It just depends which one you like. I'd probably take my shot on Arkansas, which is 17-3 in its last 20 games, at some nice odds.

Odds to win South region at BetMGM

Arizona +140

Houston +225

Villanova +250

Michigan +800

I think Arizona at a plus number is fine. The Wildcats were the second-best team in college basketball this season. Houston is very good and ranks No. 2 at KenPom, but I don't think it's beating Arizona. I don't mind a Michigan play at +800 either. The Wolverines obviously have the talent to win two more games.

The Arizona Wildcats just got by TCU in the second round of the NCAA tournament, and now look to win the South region. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Here's a first look at the sports betting slate for Thursday:

NBA has five games

This month, the NBA is overshadowed by the college game. But if you prefer the pros, there are five games, including some good ones. The Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors features a better than expected Cleveland team against a Raptors squad that has played much better lately. The Raps are 3.5-point favorites.

Another fun one is the Phoenix Suns at the Denver Nuggets. The Suns have been amazing all season and the Nuggets are coming on with Nikola Jokic chasing another MVP. The Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites over the Suns, who haven't had Chris Paul or Cam Johnson the past few weeks.

What else is on the schedule?

The biggest contest outside of the NCAA tournament might be the United States Men's National Team taking on Mexico in a World Cup qualifier. Mexico is a -115 favorite. Yahoo Sportsbook's Nick Bromberg has all your World Cup qualifying betting information.

There's also the continuation of WCG-Dell Match Play in the golf world and a big 10-game NHL slate. There's plenty of non-March Madness action.

What's the best bet?

I'll go with Arizona -1.5 over Houston. The Wildcats have been one of the best teams in college basketball all season and while I worry about them keeping Houston off the offensive boards, I don't think Arizona's run ends yet.