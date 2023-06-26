The Daily Sweat: Las Vegas Aces are dominating the rest of the WNBA

There have been some great teams in WNBA history.

The Houston Comets in 1998 went 27-3 and won a championship. The 2014 Phoenix Mercury went 29-5 in the regular season and won a title too.

The Las Vegas Aces could end up winning more games than any WNBA team we've seen before.

The Aces are 12-1 to start the season. On Monday they host the Indiana Fever and are a big 15.5-point favorite at BetMGM. They've been favored in every game. The Aces won last year's championship and are -130 to win it again this season.

The Aces probably don't care, but their success this season hasn't paid off that great for bettors. They are just 7-6 against the spread. That's due to them laying a lot of points in most games. They're that good.

Jackie Young, A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum are all averaging more than 17 points per game for the Aces. The Aces added WNBA legend Candace Parker to the starting lineup after last year's title, which doesn't even seem fair. Coach Becky Hammon continues to grow her reputation. She has a 38-11 career WNBA coaching record. The Aces are first in the WNBA in points per game, second in points allowed per game, and are outscoring opponents by an average of 16 points.

It's a great time for Las Vegas sports. The Golden Knights just won the Stanley Cup. The Oakland A's are hoping to move to Las Vegas. Some huge events like the Super Bowl are coming to Las Vegas. But in that suddenly crowded landscape, the Aces are the best team Las Vegas has. It might end up being the most successful team the WNBA has ever seen.

Candace Parker and the Las Vegas Aces are off to a great start this season. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Here's the first look at the sports betting slate for Monday:

Quiet day in MLB

There are only six games on the MLB schedule for Monday. That includes the Milwaukee Brewers at the struggling New York Mets. The Mets are just 35-42 and put Justin Verlander on the mound Monday. Verlander has a 4.50 ERA this season. The Mets are -185 favorites.

Another fun game is the Cincinnati Reds at Baltimore Orioles. The Reds have been fantastic lately, but the Orioles have been good most of the season. This is a series between two of the most exciting young lineups the game has. The Orioles are -135 favorites in the opener.

What's the best bet?

I'll go with the Brewers as a +150 underdog. Verlander hasn't been very good this season, and neither have the Mets. I don't think they should be favored so heavily against a decent Brewers team.