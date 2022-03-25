The Daily Sweat: Kansas is set to take over as the NCAA tournament favorite

The last No. 1 seed remaining in the men’s NCAA tournament is in line to be the favorite.

The Kansas Jayhawks are the final top seed alive ahead of their game against No. 4 Providence on Friday night. Baylor lost in the second round to North Carolina and the tournament’s top two seeds lost on Thursday night. Gonzaga fell to Arkansas while Arizona lost to Houston.

Kansas is a 7.5-point favorite against the Friars and is now +400 to win the NCAA tournament. The Jayhawks are the No. 2 favorite behind Houston despite still having to play their Sweet 16 game while Duke is third to win the tournament at +450.

A KU win means Kansas will likely be at +300 or better to win the tournament later Friday night. If you’re confident that the Jayhawks will get it done Friday night and win the tournament, we strongly encourage you to make that bet before the odds get shorter.

Friday night’s firs game as the biggest spread of the evening. St. Peter’s is a 12.5-point underdog to Purdue and is in line to make history with a win. No No. 15 seed has ever made the Elite Eight. The other two No. 15s to make the Sweet 16 — Florida Gulf Coast and Oral Roberts — lost in their third game of the tournament.

Kansas will be the NCAA tournament favorite with a win over Providence. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

St. Peter’s is facing a huge mismatch in Purdue center Zach Edey. The 7-4 sophomore scores 14.5 points in just 19 minutes per game. He’ll be the focal point of Purdue’s offense when he’s on the court, especially since the Peacocks’ top three forwards are all listed at 6-7.

Both late games Friday night have much smaller spreads than the early games. UCLA is a 2.5-point favorite over North Carolina and Miami is a 2.5-point favorite over Iowa State.

The Bruins are aiming for back-to-back Final Four appearances and would potentially be a bigger favorite with a healthy Jaime Jaquez. He’s hoping to play on Friday after spraining his right ankle in the second round.

Jaquez (14 points per game) is the team’s second-leading scorer behind Johnny Juzang and leads the team in rebounds. If he’s not at full-strength, North Carolina could have a significant advantage, especially if it can get out and run against the Bruins.

Iowa State enters its game as an underdog as it looks to win more games in this year’s NCAA tournament (3) than it did through the entirety of the 2020-21 season (2). An Elite Eight run for the Cyclones — and a potential matchup with Kansas — would be a phenomenal accomplishment for a team that was one of the worst in college basketball.

Miami will rely heavily on its five starters against the Cyclones. All five of Miami’s starters play over 30 minutes a game as the Hurricanes love to go with a four-guard lineup alongside forward Sam Waardenburg.

Miami’s starters scored all but seven points against USC in the first round and all but four points in the team’s upset of Auburn in the second round. If Iowa State can somehow get Miami to rely on its bench — something easier said than done so far this tournament — it has a great chance.

76ers visit Clippers, Mavs face Wolves

There are seven NBA games on Friday night as the league takes its customary March backseat to college basketball before the playoffs become the focus of the basketball world for the next three months.

The biggest game of the night is Dallas’ trip to Minnesota. The Mavericks and Timberwolves are both aiming to avoid the play-in tournament in the Western Conference. Dallas is 3.5 games ahead of Minnesota in the standings and the Mavericks currently sit in fifth. The Wolves are in seventh and a game behind Denver for the final guaranteed spot in the playoffs.

Minnesota is a 2.5-point favorite against the Mavericks.

The Clippers host the 76ers and are 5.5-point underdogs on Friday night. Los Angeles is going to be in the play-in tournament while Philadelphia will likely do what it can to avoid the No. 2 seed in the East and a potential first-round matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

The 76ers are currently 1.5 games out of first and a half game out of second. Finishing third in the East is a possible matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round — and a much more appealing scenario than facing Brooklyn right away.

Match play bracket decided Friday

Friday at the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play is always fun. The final set of round-robin matches is on the docket before the 16-player match play bracket is decided. We could see some three-hole playoffs to decide the groups on Friday afternoon as players end their pods with the same record.

Players like Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are already eliminated from contention through the first two days of the tournament and Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler each need to win and get some help to advance.

Who cashed tickets on Thursday?

BetMGM was thrilled with Gonzaga and Arizona losing. The two teams were the most-bet to win the title at the sportsbook and combined for nearly 20% of bets and over 27% of the handle wagered on the champion. They were two of BetMGM’s three biggest liability.

The biggest liability remaining for the book is Duke. The Blue Devils were the third most-bet team at the book and will continue to be popular as long as they’re in the tournament.