The Daily Sweat: Kansas or Baylor for a No. 1 NCAA seed? We start to find out

There is likely one No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament available for Baylor or Kansas.

There is a scenario in which both get one. If Baylor loses to Kansas in the Big 12 championship game, both would be worthy. Baylor has a ton of quality wins on its resume. But if Arizona wins the Pac-12, the Wildcats and Gonzaga would be practically locked into No. 1 seeds. If Auburn or Kentucky wins the SEC, that's likely to be another No. 1 seed. That would leave one available for the top Big 12 team.

There's a lot about the NCAA tournament bracket that needs to be settled, including that race for No. 1 seeds. Kansas plays West Virginia early Thursday, and the Jayhawks are 8.5-point favorites at BetMGM. Baylor is also an 8.5-point favorite over Oklahoma.

While both should win easily, a loss would be damaging. And it is March. Upsets happen.

Arizona also plays Thursday, as a 14.5-point favorite over Stanford, which pulled off a comeback for the ages on Wednesday against Arizona State. The Wildcats should blow out Stanford. However, Arizona would have two games left in the Pac-12 tournament and early in conference tournaments teams often let up late with a big lead.

There is a lot of college basketball coming on Thursday. BetMGM had 59 games listed on Thursday morning. There are bubble teams looking to keep their at-large arguments going. Some of the best teams in the sport are looking for high seeds in the NCAA tournament. You won't lack betting opportunities.

Jalen Wilson and the Kansas Jayhawks are co-favorites in the Big 12 tournament. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Here's a first look at the sports betting slate for Thursday:

What are some other college hoops games to highlight?

There aren't any conference championship games Thursday, and most tournaments are in the quarterfinal round. Some games to watch ...

Indiana vs. Michigan (-3.5): If Indiana loses, its NCAA hopes are likely dead. If Michigan loses, it might feel a little nervous on Selection Sunday. This will be a close game and I'd take the points and the Hoosiers.

Syracuse vs. Duke (-14.5): Buddy Boeheim is suspended, but teams can rally when they're missing a player. I might regret it, but I'll take Syracuse and a lot of points.

Marquette (-2.5) vs. Creighton: Marquette was very good in January and maybe it's foolish to hold onto that, but I still think the Golden Eagles can make some noise and it starts Thursday.

Colorado (+1.5) vs. Oregon: Oregon has been inconsistent all season, while Colorado has played much better late. The Buffaloes can win straight up.

Notre Dame (+1.5) vs. Virginia Tech: The Hokies hit a great buzzer-beater on Wednesday to advance, but they've been too up-and-down this season to trust. I'll take the Irish.

What about the NBA?

While college hoops ramps up on Thursday, the NBA has just two games. But they're both pretty good. In the first one, the Brooklyn Nets travel to face the Philadelphia 76ers, with Philadelphia as a 4.5-point favorite. Then the Golden State Warriors are 4.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets.

What's the best bet?

There's plenty of games to pick from. I'll go with Marquette to win. The next few days are a bettor's paradise, and that's before the Big Dance even starts.