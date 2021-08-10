The Daily Sweat: Is Phillies' hot streak for real? We'll find out when they face Dodgers

On June 26, the Philadelphia Phillies hit their low point.

The Phillies blew a ninth-inning lead and lost 4-3 to the New York Mets. They were 35-39, and 6 games back in the NL East. They were a mediocre team. In fact, mediocre might be kind.

Now the Phillies are red hot. They still haven't lost in August. The Phillies followed up a sweep of the Washington Nationals by sweeping the New York Mets. That pushed the Mets to third place. The Phillies now lead the NL East by 2 games over the Atlanta Braves.

And we're about to find out if the Phillies' surge is for real. They'll face the Los Angeles Dodgers at home this week in a series starting Tuesday. The Dodgers are -175 favorites at BetMGM.

The first game of the series features an intriguing pitching matchup. Max Scherzer, coming off a strong debut with the Dodgers, faces Aaron Nola. Nola has had a disappointing season but he's still capable of great outings. Nola has been one of the unluckiest pitchers in baseball, with a FIP (3.55) and xFIP (3.46) that's about a run less than his surface ERA (4.49). He's not as reliable as he has been in some years past, but he is capable.

The problem might be Scherzer. Scherzer saw plenty of the Phillies in the NL East, and he has a 1.45 ERA against them in three outings this season. He's still one of the best pitchers in baseball.

If the Phillies are going to make a serious move this season (and Bryce Harper to keep moving up the MVP leaderboard), then this would be a good week to do so. They'll play the similarly hot Cincinnati Reds after the Dodgers. It's a big week for the Phillies in a wide-open NL East race.

Bryce Harper is becoming a NL MVP candidate. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Here's a first look at the Tuesday sports betting slate:

What else is on the MLB schedule?

Unlike Monday night, there are a few good matchups. The Tampa Bay Rays meet up with the Boston Red Sox, in a series that seems crucial for the slumping Red Sox. Boston has been on a slide and is now 4 games back in the AL East. The Red Sox can't afford to lose much more ground. The Red Sox are -120 favorites, and given their slump it makes more sense to take the Rays as a small underdog.

Story continues

The Cincinnati Reds have been one of the hottest teams in the majors, and they've cut the Milwaukee Brewers' lead in the NL Central to 5 games. The Reds face the Atlanta Braves, who are trying to make a run themselves up the NL East standings. Both teams are -110.

Who cashed tickets on Monday?

We had four big underdogs on Monday (after a Brewers-Cubs rainout) and three of them won. The margin of victory in those three games: 2, 10, 5. With all the huge favorites about to come in the post-deadline baseball world, laying -1.5 on the run line might start to make some more sense.

The Cincinnati Reds were the favorite to lose, falling 9-3 to the Cleveland Indians.

What's the best bet?

It's not a game you'll really want to watch, but the Detroit Tigers at -110 against the Baltimore Orioles is odd. The Tigers are bad but the Orioles are significantly worse. The Tigers have their best pitcher Casey Mize on the mound. Baltimore has lost five in a row and there's no good reason it won't be six in a row.