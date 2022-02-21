The Daily Sweat: Indiana, fighting for NCAA tournament berth, gets big chance vs. Ohio State

Monday night presents a big opportunity for Indiana.

The Hoosiers, in their first season under Mike Woodson, are firmly on the NCAA tournament bubble entering a road showdown with Ohio State. When the month began, Indiana looked well on its way to its first tournament berth since 2016. Since then, IU has lost four straight and sits at 16-9 overall with a 7-8 record in conference play.

Indiana could really use a win — especially over a Quad 1 opponent like the Buckeyes. But it won’t be easy.

Ohio State, which was ranked No. 18 in the most-recent NET rankings, is favored by 6.5 points at BetMGM. The Buckeyes are 16-7 overall with a 9-5 Big Ten record. They are 3-2 in their last five, including a rare home loss to Iowa on Saturday. It was OSU’s first home defeat of the season.

Not only will Ohio State be looking to bounce back from the Iowa loss, it will be looking to avenge its 67-51 loss to IU in Bloomington last month.

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson walks with Race Thompson (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. Wisconsin won 74-69. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

While the Buckeyes have a quick turnaround from Saturday, Indiana hasn’t played since it blew a late lead at home against Wisconsin last Tuesday. It was a really deflating loss for Indiana, which missed nine of its last 10 shots while Johnny Davis scored 13 straight down the stretch for the Badgers.

With the regular-season finale at No. 5 Purdue looming on March 5, IU likely needs to win three of its next four to be on solid NCAA tournament footing entering the Big Ten Tournament. Before that Purdue game, IU hosts Maryland and Rutgers and travels to Minnesota. But this game against Ohio State carries far more weight.

The betting trends won’t make IU fans feel confident about pulling off the upset. Indiana is just 2-6 overall and 1-7 ATS as a road team this season. That includes an 0-4 mark both straight-up and ATS as a road underdog. Overall, IU is 1-5 ATS as an underdog this season.

What other bubble teams are in action?

In addition to Indiana, another traditional blue blood on the NCAA tournament bubble is North Carolina.

UNC had one of its worst performances of the season last week, losing 76-67 at home to Pitt. The Tar Heels then followed that up with one of their best games of the year on Saturday — a 65-57 road win over Virginia Tech.

Can UNC repeat that effort on Monday night? The Tar Heels host Louisville and are favored by 9.5 points at BetMGM. It’s the first of three straight games against mediocre ACC competition for UNC before the regular-season finale at Duke. The Tar Heels need to take care of business, but can they cover 9.5 points?

A team that seems like it has a steadier NCAA tournament footing is TCU — but that could quickly change. The Horned Frogs have lost four of their last five and still have Texas, Texas Tech and two games versus Kansas on the schedule. On Monday night, TCU is a 3.5-point home favorite over West Virginia. The Horned Frogs can't afford to slip up in this one.

Any other good college basketball games?

The two highest-ranked teams playing Monday night are No. 7 Baylor and No. 13 UCLA. Baylor is favored by just 4.5 points on the road against Oklahoma State. UCLA is a 13.5-point favorite against Arizona State.

Two other mid-majors that you’ll likely see in the NCAA tournament — Loyola Chicago and San Francisco — have conference road games Monday. Loyola is an 8.5-point favorite over Illinois State while USF is favored by 12.5 points over Pacific.

What about hockey?

There are five games in the NHL on Monday night and three have road favorites — Colorado (-175) at Boston, Carolina (-225) at Philadelphia and Toronto (-375) at Montreal.

Additionally, Calgary (-225) hosts Winnipeg and Vancouver (-165) hosts Seattle.

What’s the best bet?

I’m going to play TCU -3.5 at home against West Virginia. The Horned Frogs have lost three of four and have a bunch of tough games ahead. They need this one, and I think they’ll get it done against a WVU team that lost a tough home game to No. 6 Kansas on Saturday night. WVU has lost 10 of its last 11 and is just 2-6 ATS as a road team and 2-9 ATS as a road underdog.