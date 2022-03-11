The Daily Sweat: Friday is a feast for college basketball fans

It’s one of the best days of the year to bet on college basketball.

Sure, the NCAA tournament can’t be topped. But the Friday of conference championship week is up there with the tournament. Most top Power Five teams are in action on Friday as conferences are either in the quarterfinals or semifinals of their tournaments.

We’ll start in the ACC, Big 12, and Pac-12 since they’re a little further along. Duke is an 8.5-point favorite at BetMGM over Miami in the first ACC semifinal. The Blue Devils and Hurricanes both failed to cover on Thursday and No. 4 seed Miami needed a buzzer-beater to take down No. 13 Boston College. No. 1 seed Duke was sluggish against No. 9 Syracuse for most of the game before ending it on a game-clinching scoring run.

North Carolina is a 5.5-point favorite over Virginia Tech. The No. 2 seed Tar Heels had no problems with Virginia on Thursday night while No. 6 seed Virginia Tech upset No. 3 seed Notre Dame to move on to the semifinals. The Hokies are the only team that had to play on Wednesday in the semifinals of the ACC tournament.

The Big 12 tournament is proceeding without Baylor. The Bears were the No. 2 seed in the conference and lost on Thursday night to No. 7 seed Oklahoma. The Sooners will play No. 3 seed Texas Tech in the second semifinal on Friday night. The Red Raiders are favored by 7.5 points as the teams split the season series in 2022. Oklahoma won 70-55 in early February while Tech won 66-42 two weeks later.

The first semifinal will essentially be a home game for Kansas in Kansas City. The top-seeded Jayhawks are the only nearby team left in the tournament and they take on No. 5 seed TCU. Kansas is also a 7.5-point favorite after splitting a COVID-19-induced back-to-back series with the Horned Frogs. TCU won the first game 74-64 and Kansas won at home two days later by a score of 72-68.

The Pac-12 semifinals are also happening, though with most of the games on a Pac-12 Network that hardly anyone can watch, we understand if you’re a little oblivious to the tournament. No. 1 seed Arizona is a 9.5-point favorite over No. 4 seed Colorado in the first semifinal despite the likely absence of Kerr Kriisa. He sprained his right ankle late in the Wildcats’ win over Stanford on Thursday and was seen exiting the team’s locker room in a wheelchair. Kriisa averages 10 points and five assists per game as the team’s offense runs through him.

The second semifinal is a battle for Los Angeles. No. 2 seed UCLA and No. 3 seed USC face off with the Bruins favored by six points. USC won the first game between the two teams by three while UCLA scored a seven-point win on Saturday to secure the second seed in the teams’ final game of the regular season.

Big Ten and SEC quarterfinals

There are four games each in the Big Ten and SEC as top-12 teams like Illinois, Auburn, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Purdue get their conference tournaments started. Wisconsin is just a 2.5-point favorite against Michigan State while Illinois is a 5.5-point favorite against an Indiana team that could clinch an NCAA tournament berth with an upset win over the regular-season Big Ten champion Illini.

The top teams in the SEC are each favored by more than three possessions. Auburn is a 9.5-point favorite against Texas A&M while Kentucky is an 11.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt. The closest spread in the SEC is 1.5 points as Arkansas is a slight favorite over an LSU team that demolished Missouri on Thursday.

Auburn and Jabari Smith start their SEC tournament run on one of the best days of the year to bet on college basketball. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Players is delayed

Our advice for betting the Players Championship is to wait until the weekend. Just under half of the field got the first round complete on Thursday because of thunderstorms and Friday’s forecast is pretty miserable. A Monday finish looks possible if there are significant delays on Friday and you should wait until everyone has at least completed a round of golf before making a mid-tournament bet.

Collin Morikawa is currently the favorite at +900 after playing just a few holes on Thursday. Jon Rahm is at +1200 while Brooks Koepka is now at +1600 following two birdies in his three holes on Thursday.

Lots of NBA action

There are 10 NBA games on Friday after just two games were played on Thursday. The biggest game of the night is in Miami as the Heat host the Cavaliers. Miami is favored by 5.5 points as Cleveland needs to win the game to pull within four games of the Heat atop the Eastern Conference.

The closest spread of the night comes in New Orleans as the Pelicans are just 1.5-point favorites against the Charlotte Hornets. Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum will miss the game while in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The Hornets are currently 12 games back of the Heat and tied with Atlanta for the final two play-in spots. The Hornets have slumped recently as they’re 4-13 since beating the Lakers 117-114 at home in late January.

Who cashed tickets on Thursday?

We witnessed a wild stretch of basketball on Thursday afternoon as teams blew big leads in games that came down to the wire. Texas A&M cashed against Florida as a 2.5-point underdog and Texas lost a huge lead in its loss to TCU. Penn State upset Ohio State to move on in the Big 12 tournament and Vanderbilt upset Alabama by a score of 82-76 after trailing by as much as 15 in the second half.