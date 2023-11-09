The Daily Sweat: For draft reasons, Bears' game vs. Panthers is a big one for them

Thursday night is the rare time a team can improve its draft outlook by winning.

The Chicago Bears have a lot of reasons to beat the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. They own the Panthers' 2024 first-round pick. Carolina, at 1-7, is tied with the Arizona Cardinals for the fewest wins in the NFL. A Chicago win Thursday night would get the Panthers — really, the Bears — closer to the first overall pick of the draft and a shot at Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.

Then again, the 2-7 Bears aren't out of the running for that top pick either, especially if they lose Thursday. This is the best matchup the NFL could give us to start Week 10?

The Bears are 3.5-point favorites at BetMGM despite being 2-7 and having to start undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent, if you want to know what oddsmakers think of the Panthers.

Bagent, who has five interceptions over Chicago's last two games, wasn't named the starter until Wednesday. Justin Fields, who is recovering from a thumb injury, practiced this week but isn't ready to return. So there's another week of the quarterback from Division II Shepherd.

The Panthers, who will be without star defensive end Brian Burns (concussion), have earned their record this season. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young — the first overall pick of this season's draft and the reason the Panthers don't own their 2024 first-round pick — has looked like a rookie. He has the third-lowest passer rating of any regular starter this season, ahead of only Zach Wilson and Ryan Tannehill, who has been benched by the Titans. The Panthers are 0-4 on the road and have the fourth-worst point differential in the NFL at -86. Carolina is a bad team, but then again, so is Chicago.

The NFL probably had higher hopes for this Thursday night matchup when it was put on the schedule. If there was a time to skip a prime-time NFL game, this is probably it.

Tyson Bagent gets another start for the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) (Wesley Hitt via Getty Images)

Here's a first look at the sports betting slate for Thursday:

Ranked Louisville among college football games

The college football games on the schedule won't make up for the bad NFL matchup. Virginia is at 11th-ranked Louisville, which is a 20.5-point favorite. Also, Louisiana is a 10.5-point favorite against Southern Miss.

Pair of NBA games

It's a relatively quiet night in the NBA after a busy Wednesday. The Milwaukee Bucks play at the Indiana Pacers, and the Atlanta Hawks are at the Orlando Magic. The Bucks, who needed a furious rally to beat the Pistons after Giannis Antetokounmpo's ejection Wednesday, are 3.5-point road favorites. The Hawks are 3.5-point road favorites as well. Both home underdogs are enticing.

Not a great college hoops slate

The best college basketball game on Thursday is between two good mid-majors. New Mexico is at St. Mary's. The Gaels could challenge Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference this season, and they could make a big statement on Thursday night. They're 4.5-point home favorites.

It's also redemption night for Michigan State. The Spartans lost their opener to James Madison in a stunner. The Spartans are huge 31.5-point favorites against Southern Indiana on Thursday, and if they struggle in that one there should be some panic in East Lansing.

Busy NHL night

It's a bad football night, there are only two NBA games, college basketball coaches are still scared to schedule anyone good in the first week of the season, but maybe hockey will be worthwhile. There are no great matchups on the ice either, but at least there are a bunch of them. The best game of the night could be the Minnesota Wild at the New York Rangers. The Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers are -140 favorites.

What's the best bet?

It's not the best NFL game, to say the least, but let's still pick it. I'll take the Panthers and the points. Tyson Bagent's story is great but it seems he's losing steam as a quarterback as opponents get more film on him. I don't see a big difference between these two teams, so if I'm getting one as an underdog of more than a field goal, I'll reluctantly take it.