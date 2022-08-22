The Daily Sweat: Falcons and Jets wrap up the second week of the preseason

The New York Jets have already had a rough training camp and preseason.

They lost right tackle Mekhi Becton to a season-ending knee injury. Then quarterback Zach Wilson went down with a knee injury in the preseason opener, and his status for Week 1 is up in the air.

It makes sense why Jets coach Robert Saleh doesn't really know if he'll play starters on Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

“I’m torn on it,” Saleh said, via AP. “I wake up one day and say, ‘OK, they’re going to play.’ I wake up the next day and they’re not going to play.”

That's why the Atlanta Falcons are a 2.5-point road favorite against the Jets at BetMGM for Monday night's game.

The Falcons have to make decisions, too. The teams had joint practices this week and the latest trend is to hold starters out of the preseason game after joint practices during the week. Falcons coach Arthur Smith hasn't said if or how much starters will play Monday, but he has said he wants to see more of his starters this preseason and the expectation is they'll play. Marcus Mariota should get some time, then be followed by intriguing rookie Desmond Ridder. But we might not know that until just before kickoff.

The Jets and Falcons aren't expected to be very good this season, and Monday night isn't exactly a great showcase of football. But it is NFL football, and at least there's a point spread on it.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) could see some playing time on Monday against the Jets. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Here's a first look at the sports betting slate for Monday:

Liverpool takes on struggling Manchester United

Two of the marquee teams in the English Premier League meet on Monday afternoon. Man U isn't exactly playing like one of the EPL's top teams, though. Manchester United has dropped its first two matches in embarrassing fashion. Liverpool isn't off to a great start with two draws already, but they had the second-best odds to win the EPL title before the season started and should turn things around soon. Liverpool is a -150 favorite on the three-way line (draw is +320 and a Man U win is +350).

Nine games in MLB

A few MLB teams have off on Monday but there are nine games on the schedule including one afternoon game. This afternoon the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, with the White Sox as a healthy -155 road favorite.

The marquee game is the New York Mets at the New York Yankees. The Yankees' struggles since the all-star break are well known by now, though they did get a nice win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. It won't get easier for the Yankees on Monday as they face Max Scherzer. The Mets are -165 favorites and it's hard to bet against them.

What's the best bet?

I do think the Falcons want to use the preseason to get better for the regular season. While I might disagree with the methodology, we could see Atlanta facing a Jets team that seems worried about getting to the regular season without any injuries, and that leads me to a bet on the Falcons at less than a field goal. Meaningful football will be here very soon.