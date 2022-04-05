The Daily Sweat: Even without Coach K, Duke is next year's national title favorite

Even without Mike Krzyzewski as head coach, Duke is the favorite to win next season’s men’s basketball national championship.

The confetti has barely been cleaned up after Kansas’ epic come-from-behind national title victory over North Carolina on Monday night and the odds for next year’s winner have already been released.

Over at BetMGM, Duke has been set as the betting favorite at +800 as Jon Scheyer takes the reins from Coach K. It’s not immediately clear which players from this year’s Final Four run will be back in the fold, but there’s another top-ranked recruiting class on the way.

Duke signed six players in the class of 2022 and four of them are rated as five-star recruits by Rivals.com. The class includes Rivals’ top three prospects in the country — Dariq Whitehead, Kyle Filipowski and Dereck Lively. This incoming group of freshmen will have to carry a heavy load with most of this year’s rotation likely off to the NBA.

Behind Duke are two SEC teams, Arkansas and Kentucky. They are both listed at +1000. At Arkansas, coach Eric Musselman loves to reload via the transfer portal, but he’s also got an awesome recruiting class coming in highlighted by five-star point guard Nick Smith. Kentucky also has two five-star talents incoming and could potentially have national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe back in the fold.

Next, Kansas is listed at +1200 alongside Gonzaga. KU will almost certainly lose Ochai Agbaji and a few other of its top players, but a strong recruiting class is incoming and Christian Braun could be ready to take over as the team’s top scoring option. With Gonzaga, it’s assumed that Chet Holmgren is NBA-bound, but will Drew Timme come back for his senior year?

Further down the list are Baylor, North Carolina and UCLA at +1400, Villanova at +1600, Arizona, Houston and Michigan at +2000 and Oregon, Tennessee, Texas Tech and Alabama all listed at +2500.

Jon Scheyer is set to take over as Duke's head coach entering the 2022-23 NCAA men's basketball season. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Heavy NBA slate as teams fight for seeding

The NBA ceded the spotlight to college basketball on Monday night, so there’s a slate of 12 games to sort through on Tuesday night. With the regular season winding to a close, it’s a tricky time for bettors. You need to take into account motivation at this time of year and be cognizant of which teams are still fighting for seeding and which players are in and out of the lineup.

Included on Tuesday night’s schedule are three intriguing games in the Eastern Conference. The top-seeded Miami Heat are favored by 5.5 points over the Charlotte Hornets, a team jockeying for a better seed in the play-in tournament. The streaking Atlanta Hawks, winners of five straight, are 3.5-point underdogs on the road against the Toronto Raptors. With identical 45-33 records, the Raptors and Chicago Bulls currently occupy the fifth and sixth spots in the East standings. The Bulls host the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. The Bucks are 5.5-point road favorites.

This is also the time of year where those who have futures on NBA divisional titles are sweating it out. This year, that’s especially true in the Atlantic Division, where the Boston Celtics have a half-game lead on the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Northwest Division, where the Denver Nuggets are a half-game up on the Utah Jazz.

Philadelphia, Denver and Utah are all in action Tuesday night.

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Masters fast approaching

The most-anticipated golf tournament of the year is on the horizon with the Masters beginning on Thursday. With +1100 odds, Jon Rahm is currently the betting favorite at BetMGM. Rahm is ahead of Justin Thomas (+1200), Cameron Smith (+1400) and Scott Scheffler (+1600) atop the odds board.

The biggest story of the week, though, is the status of Tiger Woods. Woods hasn’t played in more than a year after sustaining grisly leg injuries in a car wreck, but has deemed himself a “game-time decision” for this year’s Masters. Predictably, bettors have been eager to bet on Woods. His odds jumped from +6600 to +5000 in recent days.

On Monday, Yahoo Sportsbook’s Pamela Maldonado gave three players she likes to finish in the Top 20.

What else is there to bet on?

There are 10 games on the schedule in the NHL, including a meeting of two of the East’s top teams — the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers. Florida is a home underdog at +135.

There’s also plenty of MLB spring training games if you’re into that sort of thing. More importantly, Opening Day is just two days away. That means it’s time to get all of your future bets in.