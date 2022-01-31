The Daily Sweat: Duke, Baylor are national title contenders and both play on Monday

When ESPN set up its "Big Monday" doubleheader for this week, it likely knew there would be one national championship contender playing. Just not the team that won the title last season.

Everyone figured Duke would be a national championship contender. They'll play in the first game Monday night at Notre Dame. Then the second game could be a celebration of Baylor, who won it all last season but probably wouldn't be near that level in 2022.

Nobody assumed Baylor would be as good as it is this season. The Bears are better than Duke and just about every other team too.

Baylor was No. 4 in last week's AP poll and No. 2 in KenPom, as coach Scott Drew completely retooled on the fly despite losing four starters. Baylor being right back in the mix for another title is a fantastic story. Baylor is a massive 14.5-point favorite at BetMGM for Monday night's game against West Virginia, and it's still hard to bet against the Bears. Baylor has lost three of its last six, so perhaps it's showing some flaws, though injuries played a role in the mini-slump. It's a team that does just about everything well (though free throws could end up being an issue in March), and the Bears should overwhelm a Mountaineers team that has lost five in a row.

In the first game Monday, Duke is a 5.5-point favorite at Notre Dame. Duke, has been good but short of great. A huge win early in the season against Gonzaga seemed to be a sign that the Blue Devils would be the best team in college basketball this season. In some NBA mock drafts, five Duke players are projected to go in the first round. It's a deep and talented team led by freshman Paolo Banchero, who could be the first pick of the draft. Still, the Blue Devils were ninth in last week's AP poll, No. 12 in KenPom, have three losses, including one to Miami at home and some other close calls like a two-point win against a mediocre Clemson team at home. Duke could turn it on and look like a dominant force by March, but it's something short of that now. We'll see on Monday if Duke looks like one of the best teams in the nation in a road game that could be tricky. Notre Dame is 14-6, probably on the wrong side of the NCAA tournament bubble, but can hit threes, has already beaten Kentucky, and the Irish need a win over Duke to boost their resume.

It'll be a good night to get a look at a couple teams that will be important to note when filling out your bracket in a few weeks.

Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3), and forwards Paolo Banchero (5) and A.J. Griffin (21) lead their team into Notre Dame on Monday night. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Here's the first look at the sports betting slate for Monday:

Any other interesting college hoops games?

The best game not on ESPN on Monday night might happen in Wyoming. Wyoming and Colorado State are two of the better mid-majors in the nation, and the Rams are 1.5-point road favorites. Colorado State seems to be safely in the NCAA tournament field at the moment, while Wyoming is on the bubble. Wyoming has been a big surprise this season and a win over a quality CSU team would help whatever at-large hopes it has.

What about the NBA?

The NBA has an eight-game schedule to start the week. The most interesting game is the Memphis Grizzlies at the Philadelphia 76ers. The Grizzlies are on a 16-3 stretch that dates back to Dec. 26, but the 76ers have been fantastic too. The 76ers are 3.5-point favorites.

Another game to note is the Miami Heat at the Boston Celtics. The East might be more wide open than anyone anticipated, and both of these teams have been playing well. The Celtics are 2.5-point favorites.

What's the best bet?

Let's go with the 76ers. While the Grizzlies have been great for a while, so have the 76ers. Joel Embiid is playing very well, and I don't know that Memphis will have an answer for him.