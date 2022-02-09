The Daily Sweat: Despite recent struggles, is now the time to buy low on Baylor?

After winning the national championship last year, Baylor picked up right where it left off to start this season.

The Bears opened the year 15-0 and held down the No. 1 ranking into mid-January. Over the last month, though, Baylor has been a bit shaky. Now No. 10 in the polls, Baylor is 4-4 in its last eight outings, including an ugly 83-59 defeat at Kansas on Saturday.

Baylor has been dealing with a slew of injuries, especially in its backcourt. Leading scorer LJ Cryer missed the Kansas game and Adam Flagler did not look completely healthy. James Akinjo has also missed time.

Despite that, now might be the time to buy low on the Bears.

At 19-4 overall and 7-3 in Big 12 play, Baylor has dropped to +1200 to win the national title and +275 to win the Big 12 at BetMGM. Cryer was a game-time decision for the Kansas matchup and could return to the lineup Wednesday night at Kansas State. Baylor is favored by 6.5 points.

When fully healthy, Baylor is one of the nation’s best teams. It may not have the top-end talent like Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler (stars from last year’s team now in the NBA), but it’s a balanced roster capable of beating anybody.

Perhaps the turnaround begins in Manhattan, Kansas, on Wednesday night. The top of the Big 12 is still wide open. With an 8-2 conference record, No. 8 Kansas is in first place, but Baylor is just one game back in the standings alongside No. 9 Texas Tech at 7-3 each. No. 20 Texas is 1.5 games out of first at 7-4.

Following the Kansas State game, Baylor has Texas and Texas Tech on the schedule while a rematch with Kansas looms on Feb. 26. If you’re looking for some value, Baylor at +275 to win the Big 12 could be worth a look.

Baylor guard Adam Flagler (10) is shown during a game against Oklahoma on Jan. 22, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

What else is on the college basketball slate?

The schedule isn’t as loaded as Tuesday night, but there are still plenty of good games in college basketball. Notably, there are several ranked teams that are short road favorites against unranked opponents.

No. 9 Texas Tech, winners of three straight, is just a 2.5-point favorite on the road against Oklahoma, which has lost seven of its last eight.

No. 16 Ohio State is favored by 2.5 points on the road against Rutgers, a team that beat Michigan State by 21 at home on Saturday. Can the Scarlet Knights do it again?

In the SEC, No. 19 Tennessee is just a 1.5-point favorite at Mississippi State. And in the Big East, No. 25 Xavier is a 3.5-point underdog on the road against Seton Hall.

What about the NBA?

With the trade deadline looming Thursday, there are six games on the NBA slate for Wednesday.

The best of the bunch is the Golden State Warriors going into Salt Lake City to face the Utah Jazz. Utah is favored by 2.5 points, marking just the third time the Warriors have been underdogs since the return of Klay Thompson. The Warriors have won their last nine games but are just 4-5 against the spread over that span.

Elsewhere, the Chicago Bulls — now in third place in the East — are 2.5-point road favorites over the Charlotte Hornets. Additionally, the Los Angeles Lakers are 8.5-point road favorites over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Lakers are 14-21 ATS as a favorite this season.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket against the Brooklyn Nets in San Francisco on Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

What else is there to bet on?

The second half of the NHL season is underway and there are six games on the schedule Wednesday night. There is also hockey from the Olympics to take a look at, including Team USA as a 2.5-goal favorite over China.

Additionally, the PGA’s Phoenix Open begins on Thursday. Jon Rahm is the betting favorite at BetMGM. He is listed at +750 ahead of Justin Thomas (+1200) and Patrick Cantlay (+1400).

What’s the best bet?

I got lucky last night when Penn State covered against Michigan with an otherwise inconsequential last-second 3-pointer. For Wednesday, I like two totals — both overs.

I like the over 136.5 in the Baylor vs. Kansas State game. KSU scored only 49 points when it faced Baylor on the road a few weeks ago but has looked much better on offense in its last two outings — wins over Oklahoma State and TCU. Baylor played terribly over the weekend against Kansas. I expect a bounce back.

I’m also on the over 143.5 in the Minnesota vs. Nebraska game. Nebraska is winless in Big Ten play and lost by 24 to Northwestern at home in its most-recent outing. This one is also at home, and I expect a better effort from a Huskers team that is only a 1.5-point underdog. This feels like one of Nebraska’s last real chances to get a Big Ten win.