The Daily Sweat: Cowboys go for 2 in a row with Cooper Rush when they face Giants

All it takes is one week for NFL narratives to completely turn around.

The Dallas Cowboys were supposedly finished after Week 1. They looked terrible against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury. Other Cowboys players were hurt. Then the Cowboys beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, and the betting line moved their way for a big Week 3 game.

Dallas is just a 1-point underdog at the New York Giants. That line moved from Giants -2.5 at BetMGM after some sharp action on the Cowboys in the middle of last week.

There does seem to be much more faith in the Cowboys than there was a week ago, while the term "worst 2-0 team ever" has been used (unfairly) a few times about the Giants.

The Cowboys looked solid against the Bengals. The defense was good. Cooper Rush, filling in for Prescott, had his moments just like he did in his other start, a Cowboys win last season at the Minnesota Vikings.

The Giants aren't blowing teams out but they are winning. They beat the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers, who both won in Week 3. They are much more competitive this season with new coach Brian Daboll. That much seems clear already. The Giants might not be great but they're making some steps.

It's probably not going to be a high-scoring game (the BetMGM total is 39) but it should be competitive. We'll see what the narratives are on each team afterward.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) had led the Cowboys to two wins in his two career starts. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Here's a first look at the sports betting slate for Monday:

Any player props for Monday night?

It's not easy finding good player props for a game that is expected to have little scoring. In this game, Cooper Rush's passing yardage total is 205.5 and the one for Giants QB Daniel Jones is a scant 198.5. That should give you an idea what to expect on Monday night.

I'll take the under on the Saquon Barkley's rushing yardage at 76.5. I think the Cowboys defense is good enough to limit the Giants' only real threat. I'll take the over 4.5 for CeeDee Lamb receptions, even at -140 odds. He was targeted 11 times last week and Dallas knows he's their best hope for any sort of passing offense. They'll get him a few easy touches. Other than that, there's not much to get excited about. Maybe we should take yes on there being a safety at +750 (don't really do that).

Story continues

A short MLB card

At least we have Aaron Judge on Monday night. The New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays is one of just four MLB games on the schedule. The Yankees are -105. Judge will be going for his 61st home run to tie Roger Maris' American League single-season record. As of Monday morning, BetMGM hadn't posted odds on Judge to homer.

What's the best bet?

I'll take the Cowboys. I trust their defense more than any other unit in this game. Micah Parsons is becoming one of the most impactful non-quarterbacks in the NFL. It won't be a pretty game but I like Dallas to win.