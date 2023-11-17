The Daily Sweat: Colorado visits Washington State with bowl eligibility on the line

Both teams are 4-6 and need to win their final two games to make a bowl

Colorado has lost six of its last seven games. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The stakes are simple for Colorado and Washington State on Friday night. The winner is still eligible for a bowl game.

The two Pac-12 teams enter their weeknight matchup (10:30 p.m. ET, FS1) on serious skids. Both are 4-6. Colorado has lost six of its last seven games. Washington State has lost six straight.

The Cougars are a 4.5-point favorite at home as Colorado is still performing well against the spread this season. The Buffaloes are 6-3-1 against the number while Washington State is also 4-6 vs. the number.

The loser also gets out of the basement of the Pac-12. Both teams went 3-0 in non-conference play before cratering in conference play. Colorado beat TCU and Nebraska to open the season while Washington State got a win over Wisconsin.

The game is a matchup of weakness vs. weakness and it’ll be fascinating to see if either team can take advantage. Colorado is one of the worst rushing teams in college football and averages less than 70 yards per game on the ground. Washington State, meanwhile, gives up over 160 rushing yards per game. Will the Buffaloes make a concerted attempt to run the ball? Or will the offense rest on Shedeur Sanders’ passing ability again?

Sanders has done well considering how much of the offense is on his shoulders. He’s completing 70% of his passes and has thrown 26 TDs to just three interceptions.

South Florida visits UTSA

UTSA has won six straight after a 1-3 start and hosts South Florida (9 p.m. ET, ESPN2) as it looks to make the AAC title game.

The Roadrunners are currently tied atop the AAC with Tulane and SMU and UTSA plays Tulane in the final week of the season. If SMU wins its final two games, it’ll play the winner of Tulane and UTSA for the AAC title.

UTSA is a 16.5-point favorite as South Florida needs to get a win over either the Roadrunners or Charlotte to make a bowl game. USF hasn’t beaten an FBS team with a winning record all season.

In-Season Tournament Friday in the NBA

There are 11 In-Season Tournament games Friday night in the NBA. The Sixers are just 0.5-point favorites at the Hawks after a Wednesday night loss to the Celtics and the struggling Bulls are 1.5-point home favorites against the Magic after Orlando won in Chicago earlier in the week.

The Los Angeles Clippers are 6.5-point favorites at home against the Houston Rockets despite their struggles with James Harden. The Clippers are 3-7 overall and on a six-game losing streak. The last five losses have come with James Harden on the court as L.A. has scored 108 points or fewer in four of Harden’s five games with the team.

Who cashed tickets Thursday?

Ravens bettors didn’t have to sweat much in an easy win over the Bengals on Thursday night. Cincinnati now awaits word on Joe Burrow’s wrist injury. Pitt covered at home against Boston College and the Oklahoma City Thunder got an easy win at Golden State. The Warriors didn’t have Steph Curry (knee injury) and Draymond Green (suspension).