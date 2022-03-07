The Daily Sweat: College basketball conference tournament week is here

The NCAA tournament next week gets all the attention, but real hoops fans (and bettors) might pick this as the best week of the year.

It's non-stop action during the week leading up to the men's NCAA tournament Selection Show on Sunday, as just about every conference tournament happens. We had three conference tournaments wrap up this past weekend, including Murray State winning a close Ohio Valley final and Loyola Chicago punching another ticket out of the Missouri Valley Conference, but the main act takes the stage this week. This week, 29 auto bids will be handed out.

On Monday, there are two championship games. Chattanooga is a 1.5-point favorite over Furman at BetMGM in the Southern Conference title game, and Georgia State is favored by 2.5 over Louisiana in the Sun Belt final. The winners advance to the NCAA tournament. Both games tip at 7 p.m. Eastern.

I'll take the favorite in both games. Chattanooga beat Furman two times this season already and are a good team led by star sophomore Malachi Smith, who averaged 20.4 points per game. They wouldn't be an easy out in the first round of the NCAA tourney. In the other final, Georgia State has a lot back from the team that was upset in the Sun Belt final last season and it has won nine in a row and 11 of 12. Georgia State doesn't have a lot of offense (and that might be a reason to not advance them in your NCAA bracket, if they win Monday), but they should have enough to get the auto bid.

And just think, when those two games are done, we'll still have 27 conference tournament championship games to go this week.

Chattanooga guard Malachi Smith (13) will try to lift his team to an NCAA men's college basketball tournament berth with a win on Monday night. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Here's the first look at the sports betting slate for Monday:

What about other conference tournaments?

There are also semifinal games in the Colonial, Horizon, Summit and West Coast conferences.

The best game is a somewhat dangerous semifinal game for Gonzaga, which is a rarity in the WCC tournament through the years. Most mock brackets have San Francisco comfortably in the field, though it's a 12.5-point underdog to the Zags on Monday night. That seems like too many points on a neutral court. If Gonzaga covers, it will be impressive.

Story continues

Also keep an eye on South Dakota State, a 7.5-point favorite against South Dakota. South Dakota State is a 3-point shooting machine out of the Summit league and could be a very dangerous NCAA first-round opponent, but it'll need to avoid being upset in its league tourney first.

Any NBA action?

There are eight games in the NBA, and the highlight might be the Chicago Bulls playing at the Philadelphia 76ers. The Bulls are coming off a hard-fought loss to the Milwaukee Bucks last Friday and now get another one of the East's top teams. The 76ers are favored by 6.5 points at BetMGM and that seems high. James Harden sat out Saturday for the 76ers to manage his hamstring, but should play Monday.

What's the best bet?

I'll take South Dakota State as a 7.5-point favorite. The Jackrabbits haven't lost since Dec. 15 and beat South Dakota by 19 and 10 points in the regular-season meetings. They're the nation's best 3-point shooting team at 44.3% and might be the mid-major I'm most looking forward to seeing in the bracket. Here's to hoping an upset loss doesn't knock them out.