The Daily Sweat: Bubble teams start tournament play, look to avoid bad losses

After a flurry of conference championship games on Monday and Tuesday, teams praying to get an at-large berth to the NCAA tournament start to make their final impression.

There's a lot of college basketball to come the next few days, and on Wednesday and Thursday most of the intrigue comes from bubble teams. That's especially true in the ACC on Wednesday.

Wake Forest is probably in the NCAA tournament field but might not want to take a bad loss to Boston College as a 9.5-point favorite at BetMGM on Wednesday. That might make the Demon Deacons sweat the rest of the week. Virginia Tech is squarely on the bubble, according to Michael Lazarus' big board. A win as a 3.5-point favorite over Clemson won't necessarily put it in the NCAA tournament field, but a loss might knock it out completely. Virginia, a 5.5-point favorite over Louisville, might not be a bubble team yet but could get a look with a couple of wins. It's a big day for some ACC teams.

In the Big East, Xavier is projected by Lazarus to be one of the teams going to Dayton for the First Four, so its spot is tenuous. It is a 6.5-point favorite over a poor Butler team and cannot afford a loss.

On Thursday we'll see more bubble teams start their conference tournaments, like Indiana, Michigan and Miami (Fla.). The bracket, or at least the final handful of at-large spots, will start to be settled over the next few days.

Virginia Tech forward Justyn Mutts (25) and his team are on the NCAA tournament bubble and can't afford to start the ACC tournament with a loss. (Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Here's a first look at the sports betting slate for Wednesday:

Are there any more auto bids on the line?

The last auto bid going out until Saturday happens on Wednesday night in the Patriot League. Colgate is a 6.5-point favorite over Navy. Colgate is a solid team that started 4-10 against a tough schedule and has gone 18-1 since. Navy hasn't been that dominant, but the Midshipmen have been pretty good and only lost by five points at Colgate in the regular-season finale. Hopefully we get a competitive game.

What other college basketball games are there?

Story continues

Wednesday isn't a great day during championship week. It's mostly the opening rounds of tournaments, which means severely flawed teams that need a desperate run to an auto bid to extend their seasons. Things pick up gradually until Friday and Saturday, which might be the two most underrated days of the sporting calendar (a ton of great semifinal games Friday leading up to 15 auto bids being handed out Saturday). There's still plenty of betting opportunities, with 41 games on BetMGM's board as of Wednesday morning. And the action starts at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time with a Big Sky game.

What about the NBA?

There is a good slate of NBA games, with 12 tipping off Wednesday. One in particular that stands out is the Chicago Bulls as 5.5-point favorites over the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons have covered eight spreads in a row. The Bulls are going the other way, having failed to cover in five straight, and losing each of those games straight up. Maybe it's a chance to take a hot underdog.

What's the best bet?

I like Nebraska as a 4.5-point underdog against Northwestern. Nebraska is coming to life late this season, with road wins at Ohio State and Wisconsin. Assuming leading scorer Bryce McGowens plays through a wrist injury, the Huskers look like the right side against a Wildcats team that is stumbling to the finish.