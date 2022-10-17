The Daily Sweat: Broncos-Chargers is the headliner, or is it Guardians-Yankees?

Football rules the sporting landscape, especially when it's the NFL. Or does it get challenged when MLB has a winner-take-all playoff game that involves the New York Yankees?

The television ratings on Monday night will be interesting. Bettors can just get action on both and find a second screen.

Let's start with "Monday Night Football." The Denver Broncos are back on prime time, which is one reason the Cleveland Guardians-Yankees Game 5 of the ALDS has a chance in the ratings. Nobody is excited to watch the Broncos offense struggle yet again.

The Los Angeles Chargers are 4.5-point favorites at BetMGM over the Broncos, which is a little surprising given Denver's issues on offense. It seems like the line should be a little higher.

While a lot of the focus on Monday night will be on Russell Wilson and the Broncos' bad start, the Chargers have done a good job rebounding from their own slow start to the season. Los Angeles had injuries and a bad loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the last two games have been much better. Justin Herbert looks healthier. They have played well despite being without receiver Keenan Allen, offensive tackle Rashawn Slater and edge rusher Joey Bosa, among others. Those three will likely be out again on Monday night. Allen did get in limited practices but is listed as doubtful.

The Broncos will have Wilson but how effective will he be? After his poor showing in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, it was reported he has a partially torn lat muscle and got an injection in his throwing shoulder. Wilson was a full participant in practice by the end of the week, which is a good sign, but we'll see how he looks against the Chargers. It hasn't been pretty so far.

The best news might be that the Broncos and their disjointed offense won't be on prime time again for a while.

Russell Wilson and the Broncos are back on prime time in Week 6. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Here's the first look at the sports betting slate for Monday:

Yankees vs. Guardians in Game 5

The Yankees rallied after a shocking Game 3 loss to take Game 4 and force a winner-take-all ALDS game against the Guardians on Monday night. The Yankees are a big -160 favorite. Cleveland starts Aaron Civale against the Yankees' Jameson Taillon.

Cleveland was very good the last month of the season and have battled the Yankees very well. New York wasn't the same team after the all-star break, though the Yankees are capable of winning a World Series (especially with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers already eliminated). The Yankees need to get by the Guardians first.

It's tempting to take the Guardians as a +135 underdog. Over 7.5 might be the better play.

Any NFL props?

The best reason the Chargers' line isn't wider is that the Broncos are pretty good on defense. That also makes it hard to take many overs on Chargers player props. Justin Herbert's passing yardage total is 266.5 and I wouldn't be rushing to take the over against a good defense. I'd probably go under on Mike Williams' total of 68.5 receiving yards since he'll be facing cornerback Patrick Surtain II for much of the game.

I don't trust the Broncos on many overs either. Their offense is broken. Russell Wilson's over/under is 231.5 passing yards and the only thing preventing me from taking the under would be the idea that the Broncos might need to pass a lot if they fall behind early.

Under 45.5 might be a better play than most of the props for Monday night.

NHL continues with 9 games

The NHL is about a week into its season and has nine games on Monday night. The best game could be the Florida Panthers at the Boston Bruins. Both teams are off to 2-0-0 starts. The Panthers are -135 road favorites.

What's the best bet?

I don't trust the Broncos now and thought the line should be closer to Chargers -6 or more. I'll take the Chargers, though it's possible Denver's defense keeps it close. It's just hard to trust their offense.