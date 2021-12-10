The Daily Sweat: Breaking down the FCS quarterfinals

If you’re looking to bet some college football this weekend, you’ve got some more options than Army vs. Navy.

The FCS playoffs are in the quarterfinals and all four games this weekend are available to bet at BetMGM. You can also place a futures bet on the winner of the tournament. The title game is noon ET on Jan. 8. Here’s a quick look at what the title odds are for each team.

FCS championship odds

North Dakota State (+140)

Sam Houston State (+300)

James Madison (+500)

South Dakota State (+600)

Villanova (+1600)

Montana State (+2000)

Montana (+2500)

East Tennessee State (+10000)

The quarterfinals kick off with one game Friday night and three games on Saturday. Here’s what you need to know about each game to get excited to place a bet.

No. 6 Montana (10-2) at No. 3 James Madison (11-1) [7 p.m. ET, Friday]

Montana opened the season with one of the biggest upsets of the year. The Griz beat Washington 13-7 in Week 1 in what ended up as a hellacious season for the Huskies. Montana’s two losses came to Eastern Washington and Sacramento State, though the Griz avenged that EWU loss with a 57-41 victory a week ago to advance to the third round of the playoffs.

James Madison’s only loss of the season came to Villanova. The Dukes lost that game by one and won 10 of its 11 games so far this season by 10 points or more. QB Cole Johnson has completed two-thirds of his passes for 3,274 yards and 37 TDs with just two interceptions.

No. 7 East Tennessee State (11-1) at No. 2 North Dakota State (11-1) [Noon ET, Saturday]

Now you know why ETSU is such a long shot to win the FCS title despite also getting a win over a Power Five opponent. ETSU opened the season with a 23-3 win at Vanderbilt. The team’s only loss came at Chattanooga on Oct. 16. RBs Quay Holmes (1,518 yards) and Jacob Saylors (985 yards) have combined to score 31 total touchdowns as no one else on the team has rushed for over 100 yards.

Story continues

North Dakota State’s only loss came at South Dakota State on Nov. 6. The Bison have otherwise dominated the competition; NDSU has won its three games since that loss by at least 28 points. The perennial contenders are led by receiver Christian Watson (740 yards) and a rushing attack that features eight players who have played in nine or more games and rushed for at least 210 yards. NDSU averages 6.3 yards per carry as a team.

No. 5 South Dakota State (10-3) at Villanova (10-2) [2 p.m. ET, Saturday]

SDSU beat Colorado State to start the season and lost two heartbreakers over the course of the season. SDSU lost 42-41 to Southern Illinois in OT on Oct. 9 and then lost 23-20 to South Dakota on Nov. 13, courtesy of a crazy Hail Mary. RB Pierre Strong has rushed for 1,575 yards and 17 TDs while Jaxon and Jadon Janke each average over 15 yards per catch.

The Wildcats lost to Penn State in September and William & Mary on the final Saturday of October. Villanova had four wins in 2021 in which it held opponents to three points or fewer. Three players have rushed for at least six touchdowns while Jaaron Hayek and Rayjoun Pringle have caught 15 of the team’s 23 TD passes.

No. 8 Montana State (10-2) at Sam Houston State (11-0) [2 p.m. ET, Saturday]

Montana State lost its regular-season finale to Montana before beating Tennessee-Martin 26-7 to start the playoffs. Isaiah Ifanse has rushed for 1,434 yards and nine TDs, while starting QB Matthew McKay is no longer with the team. McKay announced before the playoffs that he would be transferring from the school. Tommy Mellott started in his place against UT-Martin and rushed for 180 yards and two TDs.

SHSU is the only undefeated team remaining in the playoffs and beat Incarnate Word 49-42 in a thriller last weekend to advance to the next round of the playoffs. Sam Houston State has scored at least 35 points in all but one of its games this season as Ramon Jefferson has rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and is averaging almost seven yards a carry.

Can the Lakers finally beat the Thunder?

The Los Angeles Lakers lost at the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night and head to Oklahoma City to try to conquer the Thunder for the first time this season.

The Lakers are favored by 5.5 points ahead of the third matchup between the teams. The tanking Thunder have beaten the Lakers 123-115 and 107-104 so far this season, though LeBron James didn’t play in either game. The Lakers are now 13-13 in 2021, and Anthony Davis said Thursday night that the Lakers — fourth in the Pacific Division — need to start playing like underdogs.

Some afternoon EPL

Brentford hosts Watford on Friday afternoon in a battle between teams that were promoted to the Premier League at the end of last season. Brentford is +125 to win while Watford is +225. We’re thinking that under 2.5 goals (-125) is the right play.

Who cashed tickets Thursday?

Bettors who had the over and the Vikings were happy with Minnesota’s 36-28 win on Thursday night. The Vikings moved to 6-7 and remain on the periphery of playoff contention in the NFC.

Bettors who had the Jazz and Spurs were also counting their winnings. The Jazz won 118-96 at the Philadelphia 76ers, while the Spurs beat the injury-ravaged Denver Nuggets 123-111.