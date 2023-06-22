The Daily Sweat: Brandon Miller is an even bigger favorite to go No. 2 to the Hornets

It will be nothing short of a stunner if the top three picks in the 2023 NBA Draft are Victor Wembanyama at No. 1, Brandon Miller at No. 2 and Scoot Henderson at No. 3.

Wembanyama has been penciled into the No. 1 pick for over a year and will be chosen by the San Antonio Spurs to kick off the draft Thursday night. Don’t bet on him to go No. 1 either. You’d make $1 on your $100 bet at BetMGM.

Just 38% of bets on the No. 1 pick are on the French phenom, but those bets make up over 97% of the money bet on the top pick. People are clearly laying small dollar fliers on other players to go No. 1 — bets that certainly will not cash — and hedging with big bets on Wembanyama.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Miller is solidly positioned at No. 2 to the Charlotte Hornets now. After both he and Henderson had second workouts with the Hornets, Miller’s odds dropped to as low as -700 early Thursday morning at BetMGM before settling at -450 to be the No. 2 pick.

With Wembanyama and Miller off the board, Henderson is the overwhelming favorite to go No. 3 at -450. The Portland Trail Blazers currently hold that pick, though there’s a chance the team could end up trading it.

Miller has received over half the money bet on the No. 2 pick at BetMGM while Henderson has received approximately half the handle at No. 3.

Amen Thompson is now -350 to go No. 4 to the Houston Rockets while his twin brother Ausar is the No. 2 favorite at +375. Ausar Thompson is now the favorite at No. 5 as the Detroit Pistons appear to be looking away from Cam Whitmore with that selection if they don’t trade it away. Ausar Thompson is -150 to go No. 5 while Houston’s Jarace Walker is +300 and Whitmore is +450.

Advertisement

The Orlando Magic’s secrecy at No. 6 and the possibility that Ausar Thompson could still be on the board when the Magic pick means there are co-favorites here. Thompson and Anthony Black are both +135 to go No. 6. Black is still the favorite to go No. 8 as well, but his odds there (+185) are higher than they were because of the increasing possibility he could get taken by the Magic at No. 6.

Walker is now at even money to go No. 7 to the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers traded away the No. 29 selection to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday and still have four picks in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Big men Taylor Hendricks and Dereck Lively II are the favorites to go at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively. Hendricks is +300 to be taken with the No. 9 selection (currently held by the Utah Jazz) while Lively is at +185 to go No. 10. The Dallas Mavericks currently have that pick but have reportedly been shopping that pick for a veteran to pair with Luka Doncic.

Eight MLB games on tap

Five of Thursday’s eight MLB games are getaway day games. The first two games at 1:05 p.m. ET feature the Atlanta Braves at the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at the Washington Nationals. The Phillies are slight favorites at -115 to win that game over the Braves (-105) while the Diamondbacks are -150 to beat the Nationals.

Advertisement

The biggest mismatch of the day comes in Tampa Bay as the moribund Kansas City Royals visit the Rays. Tampa is a 2.5-run favorite and betting the Rays to win by 3 or more runs is at +100. Straight up, the Rays are -350 to win while a moneyline bet on the Royals is at +275.

Who cashed bets Wednesday night?

The LSU Tigers forced a winner-take-all game with Wake Forest to advance to the College World Series finals on Wednesday night. The Demon Deacons entered the men’s CWS as the top seed. Wake Forest is +160 to win on Thursday night while LSU is -210.