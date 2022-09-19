The Daily Sweat: Bills vs. Titans, Eagles vs. Vikings is our Week 2 MNF doubleheader

NFL fans got used to the Week 1 doubleheader for "Monday Night Football." That doubleheader was scrapped, but brought back for Week 2 this season.

That just means twice the betting opportunities to end the NFL week.

The doubleheader is different this season. It's not staggered so they games won't overlap much. The first game between the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills starts at 7:15 p.m. Eastern time. The second game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles starts at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time, about when the first game should be close to going to halftime.

Let's preview each of the games from a betting angle.

Bills a big favorite over Titans

Before Week 1 games kicked off, the lookahead lines for Week 2 had the Bills as a 7 or 7.5-point favorite over the Titans. After the opening week was played, that line went up to Bills -10 at BetMGM.

The line was pumped up a bit because the Bills looked great in blowing out the Los Angeles Rams, and the Titans lost to the New York Giants at home. The Bills are clearly the best team in the NFL right now, but the line move still seems like a lot. It's usually a bad idea to move a line so much based on the results of one game.

The Titans might not be what they were last season, when they were the AFC's No. 1 seed, but they are still a capable team with a good coach. They beat the Bills 34-31 in a fun Monday night game last season. It won't be fun to fade the Bills this season but the line is too high. Take the Titans and all those points.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills came up just short against the Tennessee Titans last season. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Vikings-Eagles is a potential classic

The Eagles host the Vikings in a game that would fit as a pretty good playoff matchup in a few months. The Eagles are a 2.5-point favorite at BetMGM.

The Vikings were one of the teams that got the most attention after Week 1. They looked very good in a 23-7 win against the Green Bay Packers. Justin Jefferson looked like he'll be impossible to cover this season. The defense played much better than last season. There was good reason for the excitement.

Story continues

The Eagles shouldn't be overlooked though. They won 38-35 in Week 1 at the Detroit Lions, and while they gave up a lot of points, they did look good for most of that game before the Lions got the backdoor cover. And the Lions looked good on offense again in Week 2, so perhaps all those Week 1 points shouldn't reflect that poorly on the Eagles defense.

The Eagles are a team I liked a lot coming into the season and I'm going to stick by that. I think they can be a contender to win the NFC. The offense is much better with A.J. Brown at receiver. I think the defense will be fine. I'll take the Eagles at less than a field goal. However, if the Vikings can go into Philadelphia and win, we'll need to start looking at them as a legitimate contender in the NFC.

Here's the rest of the sports betting slate for Monday:

MLB has a 9-game schedule

There are nine MLB games for Monday, seven of which will be played in the evening and be totally overshadowed. It's unfortunate because the New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers is a good game, with Max Scherzer making his return to face reigning Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes. The Brewers are slight -115 favorites. Everyone will be tuned into the NFL when that one is going on.

There's a solid afternoon game when the Minnesota Twins take on the Cleveland Guardians. Both teams are -110. The Guardians lead the AL Central by 3.5 games.

That's about it for the sporting world on Monday. You can clear the decks for that NFL doubleheader.

What's the best bet?

I am going to ride with the Eagles most of this season until they give me a reason to move off of them. I'll gladly take them -2.5 against the Vikings. That should be a fun game to end Week 2.