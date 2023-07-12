The Daily Sweat: An all-day WNBA schedule fills the post All-Star Game void

The Wednesday after the MLB All-Star Game has always been strange in the sporting world. There's not much going on.

It's probably the quietest day of the sports year. Baseball fills the slow summer, but takes a few days off for its all-star break. After the home run derby on Monday and the game itself on Tuesday, everyone gets Wednesday off.

The WNBA gets its time to shine with a big schedule of games in an otherwise quiet sporting schedule.

Starting at noon Eastern time, 10 of the league's 12 teams are in action Wednesday. There are mostly games from then until late at night, when the league-leading Las Vegas Aces meet the Los Angeles Sparks.

Here are the five games with odds from BetMGM (all times Eastern):

Connecticut Sun (-4.5) at Chicago Sky, 12 p.m.

New York Liberty (-9.5) at Indiana Fever, 12 p.m.

Dallas Wings (-2.5) at Minnesota Lynx, 1 p.m.

Seattle Storm at Atlanta Dream (-7.5), 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces (-13.5) at Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m.

The story of the league continues to be the dominance of the Aces, the defending champions who are 18-2 and are on pace to set the record for the best record in league history. They've consistently been double-digit favorites this season.

There aren't any great matchups on Wednesday (none of the five games feature both teams with winning records) but it's a good showcase for the league as it heads into its own All-Star Game on Saturday. The WNBA gets the spotlight on an otherwise slow Wednesday in sports.

Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty are in action on Wednesday. (Photo by Michelle Farsi/Getty Images)

Here's a first look at the rest of the sports betting slate on Wednesday:

What else is going on?

Wimbledon is nearing its conclusion, with quarterfinals singles matches on Wednesday. There is soccer, with the USMNT playing Panama in a CONCACAF Gold Cup match (Jamaica and Mexico also square off), and some Champions League matches. MLS has nine matches. There's also some NBA summer league games.

There are sporting events going on, but you have to search a bit for them.

What's the best bet?

This is a tough one, but we have some winnings to play with after the National League came through Tuesday. I'll go with the Aces, even laying a big number. The Sparks have failed to cover the spread in five straight games, and the Aces are a dominant team.