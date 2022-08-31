The Daily Sweat: After pair of big upsets, WNBA semifinals move on with 2 big Game 2s

The WNBA semifinals got a jolt of drama right away.

In each of the Game 1 openers on Sunday, there was a road upset. The Seattle Storm beat the Las Vegas Aces 76-73 and the Connecticut Sun knocked off the Chicago Sky 68-63. In a best-of-five series, each upset was huge.

The odds are with the home teams again for both Game 2s on Wednesday. The Aces are -5.5 favorites at BetMGM and the Sky is -4.5.

The Aces are still the favorites to win the WNBA title, but the future odds at BetMGM show how wide open it is after those Game 1 results. The Aces are +220, the Storm and Sun are +250 and the Sky, last year's champions, are +325.

The Sky and Aces had the best records in each conference with identical 26-10 records in the regular season. The Sun and Storm weren't far behind each of those top teams, setting up pretty good semifinal showdowns. Sky vs. Aces was looking like a strong potential WNBA Finals, but now both of them have to win three of four to advance.

The Aces dominated the regular-season series against the Storm, winning the four regular-season meetings by 11, 10, 8 and 9. If you're taking one of the two home teams to bounce back in a big way for Game 2, maybe it's Las Vegas. But both Game 1 upsets brought a lot more uncertainty to the WNBA semifinals.

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) and forward Stephanie Talbot (7) celebrate after a play during a Game 1 win over the Las Vegas Aces. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Here's a first look at the sports betting slate for Wednesday:

Midweek EPL action

The top three teams in the English Premier League are in action on Wednesday. Undefeated Arsenal (a -185 favorite on the three-way line) faces Aston Villa, Manchester City (a huge -1100 favorite) goes up against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham (+100) is against West Ham United.

There are five matches in total on Wednesday afternoon. AFC Bournemouth faces Wolverhampton (+110) and Liverpool (-350) meets Newcastle United. That's a lot of good soccer action for a Wednesday afternoon.

MLB has 15 games

It's a busy day in baseball. There are three afternoon games, and the best could be the San Diego Padres as -145 favorites at the San Francisco Giants.

Story continues

The best game of the day, and a possible NLCS preview, is the Los Angeles Dodgers at the New York Mets. The Dodgers won the series opener Tuesday but face Jacob deGrom on Tuesday. The Dodgers, who are rarely underdogs, are +125 against deGrom. That's one of the biggest numbers you'll ever find on Los Angeles, which won its 90th game this season on Tuesday.

What's the best bet?

I think the Mets are good and deGrom is unbelievable, but I'm taking the Dodgers blind at +125. You won't see a 90-38 team catching that kind of number often (and their own starter, Tyler Anderson, has been very good this season too).