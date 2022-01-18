The Daily Sweat: After first losses of season, can Baylor bounce back vs. WVU?

Sam Cooper
·5 min read

After a weekend dominated by the NFL, it’s time to turn our focus toward basketball for a few days.

There are only two NBA games on tap for Tuesday night, but college basketball is full of intriguing matchups. Leading the way is Baylor’s trip to West Virginia.

A week ago, Baylor, the defending national champion, was undefeated and the No. 1 team in the country. Entering Tuesday night’s game in Morgantown, though, the Bears have lost two straight and are aiming to get back on track in one of the tougher venues in the Big 12.

Baylor, which lost back-to-back home games to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State, is a 6.5-point favorite at BetMGM. The total is listed at 138.5.

Baylor, now ranked No. 5, has covered the spread just once over its past six games and is 1-4 ATS in conference play. BU has been dealing with some injuries as of late. James Akinjo has been banged up while Jeremy Sochan, a key bench piece, has been out with an ankle injury. The Bears also really struggled with their outside shooting in those two losses.

West Virginia, meanwhile, is coming off a tough road loss to No. 9 Kansas. Before that loss, the Mountaineers, now 13-3 on the year, had won 10 of their previous 11. Like Baylor, WVU has struggled ATS in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers are 1-3 ATS against conference competition and are 5-5 ATS at home this season.

WACO, TX - JANUARY 15: James Akinjo #11 of the Baylor Bears handles the ball against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half at the Ferrell Center on January 15, 2022 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
Baylor's James Akinjo handles the basketball against Oklahoma State in the first half at the Ferrell Center on Jan. 15, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

What are the other big college basketball games?

Elsewhere in the Big 12, No. 18 Texas Tech will host No. 15 Iowa State. The Red Raiders were riding high after upsetting Baylor and then blowing out Oklahoma State, but they came out flat on Saturday and were upset on the road by Kansas State.

TTU should be much more focused against the Cyclones, a team that they lost to 51-47 in Ames a few weeks ago. ISU opened Big 12 play 1-3, but put together a nice 79-70 home win over No. 21 Texas on Saturday. 

For their trip to Lubbock, the Cyclones are 8.5-point underdogs at BetMGM. That’s a pretty big number. Perhaps an Iowa State team that has surprised in the first few months is coming back down to earth in the eyes of the oddsmakers.

No. 7 Kansas, sitting in first place in the Big 12, is just a 3.5-point favorite on the road against Oklahoma, which has lost three of its last four but is 8-1 at home.

In the ACC, No. 6 Duke is a 5.5-point favorite on the road against unranked Florida State. FSU had some slip-ups early in the year but is playing much better in recent weeks. The Seminoles have won four of their last five, including a road win over Syracuse on Saturday.

Duke forward Paolo Banchero (5) dunks against North Carolina State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Duke forward Paolo Banchero (5) dunks against North Carolina State during the second half in Durham, N.C., on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Another team in the ACC to keep an eye on is Miami. The Hurricanes went on a nine-game winning streak that included a road upset of Duke, but that streak was snapped on the road against FSU last Tuesday. Following a week off, the Hurricanes are back at it against North Carolina. Miami is a 2.5-point home underdog against a UNC team that has won four of its last five.

Miami is 4-1 ATS as an underdog and 5-1 ATS in ACC play. UNC has covered the spread in five of its last seven games and is 4-1 ATS vs. ACC opponents.

A few other point spreads that caught my eye are No. 8 Wisconsin as just a 3.5-point favorite on the road against Northwestern, and Davidson as a 2.5-point underdog at VCU.

Wisconsin, which is 11-5 ATS this year, has won six straight games and is coming off a 10-point win over Ohio State. Northwestern snapped a four-game losing streak with a road upset of No. 10 Michigan State on Saturday. And NU did it without leading scorer Pete Nance, who is dealing with an ankle injury. Before the MSU win, the Wildcats had lost their previous four games by single digits.

Davidson has the second-best ATS record in the country at 12-3, which includes a 5-0 ATS mark on the road.

What about the NBA?

As previously mentioned, there are only two NBA games scheduled for Tuesday.

The early game is the New York Knicks as 2.5-point home underdogs against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Knicks are 2-4 ATS as underdogs at Madison Square Garden. Minnesota is 13-8 ATS on the road.

Additionally, the Golden State Warriors are 15.5-point favorites at home against the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons have the second-worst record in the NBA at 10-32 but have won three of their last five and are a very respectable 20-22 ATS this season. The Pistons are 9-8 ATS in the 17 games they have been double-digit underdogs this season.

Recommended Stories

  • Kansas Jayhawks basketball vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Lineups, time, TV, facts and figures

    First-year Oklahoma coach Porter Moser will direct his Sooners against Bill Self’s Jayhawks at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Norman.

  • Wizards coach Joseph Blair showcased Globetrotter skills after first NBA win

    Joseph Blair broke out his globetrotter skills right before getting soaked by Wizards players.

  • Kuzma, Beal lead Wizards to 117-98 rout of 76ers

    Joseph Blair was next in Washington's line of succession. With coach Wes Unseld Jr. and assistant Pat Delany in health and safety protocols, it would be his job to run the team. Blair's players made that task a little easier.

  • Government website for free at-home COVID tests launches early

    The website where Americans can request free, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests from the government launched Tuesday and is now accepting orders. Driving the news: The website went live in its beta phase and is operating at a limited capacity a day before its official launch. Every home in the U.S. is eligible for up to four COVID tests, according to the website. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe beta launch aims to address trouble

  • Two Big Ten men’s basketball teams occupy top 10 in updated Ferris Mowers coaches poll

    Where do Penn State's opponents rank in the updated Ferris Mowers men's basketball coaches poll?

  • Democrats put renewed focus on voting rights: What happened in 2021, and where do proposals stand now?

    President Joe Biden and Democrats have turned their attention to voting rights as other parts of their agenda have stalled and ahead of the midterms.

  • The big reason why Detroit Pistons are in worst 3-year run in 40 years

    The Detroit Pistons are mired in their worst three-year stretch in four decades. The biggest reason: they have the most dead money in the NBA by far.

  • Tongans fear 'not seeing loved ones again'

    Taumoepeau, who was born in Australia but grew up in Tonga, said she has "hundreds of close and extended family members in Tonga across multiple villages and towns". Taumoepeau returned to Australia when she was eight but travels to Tonga every two years to visit her relatives. She has yet to have any contact with any of them since the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano erupted on Saturday (January 15), which cut the island nation's main undersea communications cable.Tonga's small outer islands suffered extensive damage from the massive volcanic eruption and tsunami, with an entire village destroyed and many buildings missing, a Tongan diplomat said on Tuesday (January 18), raising fears of more deaths and injuries.

  • After a high-profile rape conviction was thrown out, Minnesotans acted and changed the law

    A Minnesota sexual assault law that did not protect some intoxicated victims is not unique, and now, activists and lawmakers have overhauled the code.

  • Russia, Belarus to rehearse repelling attacks

    Russia and Belarus will rehearse repelling an external attack when they hold joint military drills in Belarus next month, both sides said on Tuesday (January 18).It comes at a time of acute tensions with the West over neighboring Ukraine.Russian military forces and hardware began arriving in ex-Soviet Belarus on Monday for the drills to be held near Belarus's western border with NATO members Poland and Lithuania.The West has voiced fears of a possible invasion of Ukraine by tens of thousands of Russian troops gathered near its border. Russia has denied such plans.Deputy Russian Defence Minister Alexander Fomin said 12 fighter jets, two units of an anti-aircraft missile system and a Pantsir missile system would be deployed to Belarus for the drills.Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, a pariah in the West since a post-election crackdown in 2020 and last year's migrant crisis with the European Union, said the drills were needed as Ukraine had built up troops near Belarus.

  • Israel sticks with fourth vaccine shot

    Israel will keep offering a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot, a senior health official said on Tuesday (January 18), despite early findings that it is not enough to stop Omicron infections.A preliminary study published by Israel's Sheba Medical Center on Monday (January 17) found the fourth shot increased antibodies to even higher levels than the third.But it was - quote - "probably" not enough to stop the highly transmissible Omicron variant.Gili Regev-Yochay is a Director at Sheba Medical Center."The Pfizer vaccine after two weeks, you see enhancement or increase in the number of antibodies, and neutralizing antibodies, pretty nice increase, it's even a little bit higher than what we had after the third dose. Yet, this is probably not enough for the Omicron." Israel was the fastest country to roll out vaccinations a year ago.It started offering a fourth shot - also called a second booster - to its most vulnerable and high-risk groups last month.Israeli Health Minister Nachman Ash said the fourth dose still offers protection from serious morbidity, especially for the elderly and at-risk population, and encouraged citizens to keep getting vaccinated.Israel has seen cases rise due to Omicron, but is has not recorded any deaths from it - and predicts cases stoked by the variant will start to wane in a week.

  • Chandler Parsons announces retirement at age 33

    Shams Charania: Nine-year NBA veteran Chandler Parsons has retired from basketball and his lawsuit from career-ending injuries via car accident in January 2020 has been settled for a substantial amount. Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania What's the buzz ...

  • NBA trade rumors: Kings 'pondering' Sixers' Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris deal

    The Sixers' most bold trade idea yet would need to involve a team willing to take on huge money, but apparently at least one franchise has thought about the idea. By Adam Hermann

  • Grizzlies' Steven Adams carries Tony Bradley away from Ja Morant after altercation

    That's one great teammate.

  • Ben Roethlisberger was easy to admire as a quarterback, but not as a man

    The Steelers quarterback is headed to the Hall of Fame. But he was unloved outside Pittsburgh for understandable reasons Ben Roethlisberger almost certainly played his final game in the NFL on Sunday. Photograph: Ed Zurga/AP Ben Roethlisberger is lucky that football legacies are not decided by finales. If Sunday night was indeed Big Ben’s last ever NFL game, as he has strongly hinted, it wasn’t exactly a mic drop. In the 42-21 beatdown by the Chiefs, Roethlisberger struggled with rollouts, and l

  • Former Rockets star James Harden reportedly not sold on long-term future in Brooklyn

    Since the Rockets control Brooklyn’s first-round draft picks through 2027, any uncertainty with the future of James Harden is an important development.

  • NBA trade deadline: Brad Stevens identifies Celtics' biggest need

    Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens believes Boston has an obvious "short-term need" as the NBA trade deadline approaches.

  • 3 Browns moves could save team $30 million in cap space in 2022

    Three quick cuts and the Browns can almost double their salary cap space. Are they worth it? Depends on how you value the players that would be involved:

  • Arizona Cardinals fans sound off on social media, call for Kingsbury firing

    The game wasn't even over when people began sounding off against the Arizona Cardinals and head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

  • Source: Bruce Arians situation is “being handled”

    Officially, neither the NFL nor the NFL Players Association had comment regarding Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians slapping the helmet of safety Andrew Adams, with an elbow on the follow-through. Unofficially, the incident has landed on the radar screen of the league office. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the incident is “being handled.” [more]