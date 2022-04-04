The Daily Sweat: A pick for the Kansas-North Carolina championship game

North Carolina was barely expected to get out of the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Tar Heels, a No. 8 seed, opened as just a 2.5-point favorite over 9-seed Marquette at BetMGM. Nobody knew what was coming. North Carolina has won and covered five games in a row and will meet Kansas on Monday night in a marquee NCAA championship game. Here's our final pick for the NCAA tournament, which has been a fantastic one:

North Carolina (+4.5) over Kansas

Kansas is playing great, especially since halftime of the Elite Eight. This just seems like too many points to spot the Tar Heels.

Assuming Armando Bacot plays and is relatively healthy despite an ankle injury (if you're fading UNC because you don't trust Bacot will be effective it's understandable, he's a big part of what they do), the Tar Heels are playing some great ball. They have beat teams like Baylor, UCLA and Duke this tournament. Kansas, the only No. 1 seed to make the Final Four, has been very good but it's not like UNC will be intimidated or can't match the Jayhawks' talent.

UNC has become a team that can hit timely 3s, play a fast and efficient offense (over 151.5 doesn't seem too high for two uptempo teams) and is improving on defense as well. North Carolina had some bumps this season including a few bad blowout losses, but it has come together for the Tar Heels since early March when they beat Duke in the regular-season finale. There's a possibility of UNC being a little flat early on Monday night, because beating Duke in a national semifinal is more than your typical Final Four game, but coach Hubert Davis should have his team refocused.

Kansas has been one of the most consistent teams in college basketball this season and they're peaking in the tournament. They have a good inside-out game with David McCormack bullying opponents inside and Ochai Agbaji hitting from deep. Kansas shot it exceptionally well against Villanova in the semifinals and never was challenged in that game. If either of these teams is going to blow the other out, like Baylor did to Gonzaga last season, it's not out of the question that KU routs the Tar Heels. The Jayhawks have been a little overlooked this season, a top-10 team in the polls since the season started but rarely a team that was touted as a potential champion. KU has looked like a worthy champion for most of this tournament.

Still, the Tar Heels are no plucky No. 8 seed. It's a team that had talent all along, just not a resume to match until late in the season. I'd still pick Kansas to win straight up, but I'll take 4.5 points on a UNC team that has looked like a top seed all tournament, even if their actual seed didn't match it. Let's go with the Tar Heels for my last pick of this NCAA tournament (2-0 Final Four, 30-36 for the tournament) and hope for a classic game to cap what has been a fun March Madness.

Armando Bacot of the North Carolina Tar Heels came back from an ankle injury in UNC's win over Duke. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Here's a look at the rest of the sports betting slate for Monday:

What else is on the slate?

It's pretty much Kansas-UNC. There's one afternoon English Premier League match, as Crystal Palace battles Arsenal, which is a -110 favorite. There are four NHL games, headlined by the Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning (Tampa Bay is -135). There's no NBA and MLB opening day is still a few days away. So enjoy Kansas vs. North Carolina as that game takes the spotlight.

What's the best bet?

We'll take UNC and the points, and if you want to parlay that with the over for some extra action, that seems to be a good way to send off an enjoyable NCAA tournament.