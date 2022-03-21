The Daily Sweat: A look at the updated NCAA tournament championship odds

As it usually does, the opening weekend of the NCAA tournament lived up to the hype.

The opening two rounds were filled with upsets and thrilling finishes that left some of the betting favorites to win the national title eliminated. That includes Kentucky, which had the third-best odds to win it all (+800) when the tournament began but was shocked by St. Peter’s, a No. 15 seed, in the first round.

St. Peter’s is still playing and is one of the four double-digit seeds still alive (No. 10 Miami, No. 11 Iowa State and No. 11 Michigan) in the NCAA tournament. Another team still in the running for the national championship is Duke (the No. 2 seed in the West) in Mike Krzyzewski’s final hurrah as head coach.

But there are also three No. 1 seeds — Gonzaga, Kansas and Arizona — remaining in the mix. Unsurprisingly, those three teams are the current betting favorites to win it all at BetMGM.

Gonzaga, which survived a dogfight from Memphis on Saturday night, is above the rest of the pack at +230 to win the championship. Kansas, coming off a seven-point second-round win over Creighton, is next at +450 just ahead of Arizona at +500. Arizona needed overtime to get past TCU and into the Sweet 16.

Gonzaga will meet No. 4 seed Arkansas in the Sweet 16 while Kansas drew No. 4 seed Providence and Arizona will play No. 5 Houston.

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) against Memphis during a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

The next two in line in the national title odds are Purdue and Houston at +850 and +900, respectively. Purdue withstood Texas 81-71 on Sunday while Houston used a strong defensive effort to surge past Illinois 68-53.

Coming off a hard-fought win over Michigan State, Duke is next at +1100. The Blue Devils will meet No. 3 seed Texas Tech on Thursday. The Red Raiders have +1600 odds. In between Duke and Texas Tech is Villanova at +1400.

Elsewhere, UCLA is listed at +1800, Arkansas is surprisingly all the way down at +5000 and St. Peter’s has +20000 odds.

Below are the fully updated national championship odds at BetMGM. As you can see, it’s a pretty wide-open field.

Gonzaga: +230 (-165 to reach Final Four)

Kansas: +450 (-175 to reach Final Four)

Arizona: +500 (+125 to reach Final Four)

Purdue: +850 (-125 to reach Final Four)

Houston: +900 (+225 to reach Final Four)

Duke: +1100 (+400 to reach Final Four)

Villanova: +1400 (+230 to reach Final Four)

Texas Tech: +1600 (+450 to reach Final Four)

UCLA: +1800 (+200 to reach Final Four)

Michigan: +3000 (+1000 to reach Final Four)

North Carolina: +3000 (+400 to reach Final Four)

Arkansas: +5000 (+1000 to reach Final Four)

Miami: +5000 (+500 to reach Final Four)

Providence: +6600 (+600 to reach Final Four)

Iowa State: +8000 (+550 to reach Final Four)

St. Peter’s: +20000 (+3000 to reach Final Four)

No NCAA tournament games? Focus returns to NBA

We’ll have to wait until Thursday night for the NCAA tournament to resume. That will allow bettors to return their focus to the NBA with nine games on tap for Monday night.

The most notable matchup on the slate involves two of the top teams in the East. The Philadelphia 76ers, on the second night of a back-to-back, host the Miami Heat and are 1.5-point underdogs at BetMGM. The Heat currently are in first place in the East, three games up on the Milwaukee Bucks and 3.5 games ahead of Philly in the standings. The 76ers lost to the Raptors 93-88 at home on Sunday night.

Another home underdog on Monday night is the Brooklyn Nets, who are +1.5 with the Utah Jazz in town. A home game, of course, means Kyrie Irving is unavailable yet again. Kevin Durant has been on a tear lately, helping the Nets win five of their last six games.

Elsewhere, the Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point home favorites over the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls are 3.5-point home favorites over the Raptors. There’s also a fun matchup in the West with the Dallas Mavericks (-3.5) hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) brings the ball up the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

What about the NHL?

It’s a pretty light night in the NHL with only four games on the schedule.

The Boston Bruins (-250) are road favorites over the Montreal Canadiens, as are the Nashville Predators (-165) over the Anaheim Ducks. Additionally, the Minnesota Wild (-175) are home favorites over the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche are -200 at home versus the Edmonton Oilers.

There is still some college basketball!

Though the NCAA tournament doesn’t resume for a few days, there are actually six college basketball games on the schedule for Monday.

There are four games in the College Basketball Invitational and two others in The Basketball Classic (formerly known as the CIT).