The Daily Sweat: 49ers are banged up, but also refocused as they take on Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings probably would have been better off if the San Francisco 49ers won last week.

The 49ers were favored to win. They played a sloppy game and lost to the Cleveland Browns when rookie kicker Jake Moody missed a field goal in the final seconds. It was San Francisco's first loss of the season.

Now the Vikings get an angry 49ers team on Monday night.

Losses can refocus a team, and a focused 49ers team is a scary proposition. The 49ers are a 7-point favorite at BetMGM for Monday night's game.

The equalizer might be the 49ers' injuries. Receiver Deebo Samuel is out, offensive tackle Trent Williams is doubtful and running back Christian McCaffrey is questionable. Even for a team with San Francisco's depth on offense, that's a lot. McCaffrey probably will play through an oblique injury but it's worth wondering if he'll be as effective as usual.

The Vikings won't feel sorry for them. The Vikings were off to an unlucky 1-4 start when they lost receiver Justin Jefferson to a hamstring injury. The Vikings struggled to move the ball without Jefferson last week, though they won. Kirk Cousins had just 181 yards on 31 attempts. It won't get easier against the 49ers defense.

It's pretty hard to imagine the 49ers lose two in a row. The Vikings are probably aware of that too.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) and his team are trying to rebound from their first loss of the season. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Here's the first look at the sports betting slate for Monday:

Game 7

We have a Game 7 with a World Series spot on the line in the American League. The Texas Rangers rallied from a rough three games at home in the ALCS to win at the Houston Astros on Sunday night and keep their postseason alive. It will be Max Scherzer for the Rangers against Cristian Javier of the Astros. The Astros are a -125 favorite. This ALCS has seen the road team win every game, and here's another stat that erases home-field advantage: The road team has won five of the last six game 7s in MLB, according to Fox Sports.

Phillies try to close out NLCS

The Philadelphia Phillies are expected to have a celebration on Monday. They lead the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks and can advance to the World Series with one more win. They're a -185 favorite with Aaron Nola on the mound against Merrill Kelly for Arizona. We could have a World Series matchup set by the end of Monday night.

Canadiens-Sabres on the ice

There's only one game in the NHL on Monday. The Montreal Canadiens play at the Buffalo Sabres. The 2-3 Sabres are -185 favorites against the 2-1-1 Canadiens.

What's the best bet?

I'm going to stick on the football side and take the 49ers. I just don't think the Vikings are going to score enough to cover without Justin Jefferson in the lineup. And if that game gets ugly early, Game 7 in Houston should be a lot more competitive.