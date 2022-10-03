The Daily Sweat: 49ers are favored, and bettors have been backing the Rams

Here and there we'll see point spreads that wouldn't make much sense to the non-betting NFL fan.

Monday night might be one. On the surface, maybe it doesn't make much sense that a 2-1 Los Angeles Rams team, coming off a Super Bowl title, is an underdog against the 1-2 San Francisco 49ers. Even with home-field advantage factored in.

Yet, the 49ers are favored by 1.5 over the Rams at BetMGM. Bettors disagree with that, as the Rams had gotten 69 percent of bets as of Monday morning. The line has moved from 49ers -2.5 to -1.5.

There are good reasons the 49ers are favored. They have lost two close games, which usually is a sign of some bad luck. The defense has been fantastic so far. The offense hasn't come around yet but there is talent there (albeit injuries as well, including a key one to left tackle Trent Williams).

On the other side, the Rams have been OK but not great this season. They were dominated by the Buffalo Bills, almost blew a huge lead to the Atlanta Falcons and got by the mediocre Arizona Cardinals. There's nothing bad about the Rams this season, but it doesn't yet look like the team that won a title about eight months ago.

There's also Kyle Shanahan's 7-3 record over Rams coach Sean McVay in the regular season. McVay got a big piece of revenge in last season's NFC championship game, but Shanahan has done well against his counterpart overall.

The 49ers are a good team with a losing record, which can happen early in a season. They also have a lot of urgency to not fall to 1-3. It's not a bad spot for a good team, which is why they're favored. That should make sense, even if you like the Rams' side.

Here is the first look at the sports betting slate for Monday:

Any props for Monday night?

I'd look to some unders, considering the 49ers have been very good on defense and not so much on offense. The Rams haven't been great on either.

The quarterback passing yardage totals are 252.5 for Matthew Stafford and 224.5 for Jimmy Garoppolo, and I'd lean under on both. It'll be a close, grinder of a game. I'd also lean to the under on George Kittle's 43.5 receiving yards, because he'll likely be left in to block more than the 49ers would like, with Trent Williams out due to injury. I wouldn't take the under on 93.5 for Cooper Kupp though, because fading Kupp is not fun. He's always a threat to go for 100, even against a great defense.

The game under of 42.5 is probably the right side too.

MLB has 15 games and little drama

There's not much drama left in MLB other than Aaron Judge. The Atlanta Braves' magic number to clinch the NL East after an amazing weekend is one. The Philadelphia Phillies' magic number to clinch the final NFL wild-card berth is one. Baseball is at its best when there are pennant races, and practically every playoff spot is locked up. There hasn't been that much drama for weeks outside of the NL East, and now that's done too. That will make it tough to bet baseball until the playoffs start and the games matter again.

One Premier League match

The EPL is playing, and there's one more match for this week. Leicester City takes on Nottingham Forest. Leicester City is a -140 favorite on the three-way line. It's some decent afternoon action to carry you through to kickoff tonight.

What's the best bet?

I'll go with the 49ers. I think they're the more urgent team, at home, and I trust their defense though San Francisco's offensive line injuries are concerning. It might not be the prettiest game, and that favors the 49ers too. I think they'll get the key win they really need.